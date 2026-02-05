Donald Trump 'dashes Asim Munir's dreams': Pakistanis troll Field Marshal, PM Sharif after US President’s pro-Modi post

Pakistan Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif are facing strong criticism online from their own citizens. It all started after US President Donald Trump shared ‘pro-India’ posts on Truth Social.

President Trump shared images of India Gate and called it “India’s beautiful Triumphal Arch”. Then, he shared a magazine cover featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with him.

Washington announced reduced tariffs on Indian goods to 18%, slightly lower than Pakistan’s rate. The United States imposes a 19% tariff on Pakistan. It’s a reduction from an earlier proposed rate of 29%. The revised 19% rate was officially implemented via an executive order signed on 31 July 2025.

Advertisement

It seems like nominating Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize failed to bring any visible diplomatic gain for Pakistan

Many Pakistanis reacted with frustration. Social media, especially X, is filled with memes about the growing closeness between Modi and Trump. Critics within Pakistan continued mocking the leadership and questioning

Donald Trump slashed India’s tariff from 50% to 18%, giving it a slight price advantage over Pakistan. India’s 18% rate remains lower than the duties faced by Vietnam (20%), Bangladesh (20%) and China (over 30%).

Donald Trump's post on Truth Social followed heavy trolling of Pakistan Field Marshal Asim Munir

One of the harshest comments comes from Umar Ali: “Donald Trump has treated Field Marshal like that mistress who makes the lover do all the illegal and dirty work, and when the time comes to give or take something, she says I am compelled to obey my family's decision, forget me. My body will remain my husband's, but my soul will always remain yours.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Ashwin confident about IND vs PAK T20 World Cup clash despite boycott threat

“Every step taken by Pakistan is in personal interest (of the leaders). Not in the national interest. Know the difference and live accordingly,” the user replied to another who tried to glorify Pakistan’s efforts.

Another user wrote, “Trump has dashed all of Munir Machi's dreams, in my opinion.”

“The mental patient’s desires flowed away in tears

Advertisement

Even after all the flattery, sycophancy, and backbiting, they remained alone,” came from another.

“Donald Trump has given his favourite Field Marshal Asim Munir a bamboo skewer,” came a sarcastic comment.

Another user wondered, “Are all Pakistanis really this dumb? How can you think India and Pakistan can be treated as equal partners by others?”

US tariff for india The US tariff on India is among the lowest in Asia. Japan and South Korea enjoy a 15% reciprocal tariff rate. Taiwan now enjoys a reciprocal tariff of 15%, down from an initial 20%. Afghanistan, too, has a 15% tariff.

The lowest numbers, however, belong to oil-rich Asian countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. They enjoy a 10% US tariff. Iran, the Maldives and Nepal also have a 10% US tariff.

Advertisement

Another other countries, Russia also enjoys the lowest US tariff, 10%. So does Ukraine.

Donald Trump’s PM Modi post has attracted many other such negative comments from Pakistani citizens.

"Asim Munir has turned out to be a failed marshal. Under his poor leadership, hatred against the Army has increased among the public. KPK and Balochistan are in chaos. National institutions are dysfunctional & economy is in the worst condition. It’s time for his resignation, his accountability,” wrote one user.

“Free Imran Khan. No words for the fascist current regime of Pakistan, just go, Asim Munir, go,” wrote a user called Gulfam Ahmad.

“Dictator psychopath Asim Munir is the main psychopath who is holding our country, Pakistan, hostage and making fake cases against our leader Imran Khan,” posted an Imran Khan fan.

Advertisement