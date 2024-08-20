Donald Trump has ‘clearly lost it’: Taylor Swift insider says as former US president ‘fakes’ the singer’s support

Donald Trump earlier shared AI-generated content on Truth Social, the social media platform owned by the former US president. Through the posts, he claims that Taylor Swift and her fans, the "Swifties", are backing him in his White House bid.

Donald Trump's post on Taylor Swift backing him in US presidential elections

Taylor Swift has reportedly dismissed Trump's suggestion that she supports him in his presidential campaign, the Daily Mail reported while citing sources.

Trump shared manipulated images of women sporting "Swifties For Trump" shirts and a poster showing the singer dressed as Uncle Sam, encouraging fans to vote for the Republican candidate.

Also Read | Melania still married to Donald Trump due to some ‘arrangement’: Queen Elizabeth

Despite these images, sources close to Swift have indicated that she will not be backing Trump in the upcoming election.

“If she didn't support him last time, she's not going to support him now. He's clearly lost it. In more ways than one,” the source told the publication.

However, as per Wisconsin Right Now, a couple of images shared by Trump are real.

A young Trump supporter, Jenna Piwowarczyk, reportedly wore a "Swifties for Trump" shirt at a Wisconsin rally. Despite this, the idea of a large "Swifties for Trump" movement seems to be more of a joke.

Also Read | Donald Trump hints at Cabinet or Advisory position for Tesla CEO Elon Musk

A recent survey suggests Taylor Swift's influence could impact the outcome of the next US presidential election. The Newsweek poll, involving 1,500 voters, found that 22% of people who supported Joe Biden in 2020 might lean Republican if Swift backs Trump.

Support for a Republican endorsed by Swift has grown by nine points since January. The poll also shows that 18% of Americans might favour a candidate she endorses while 15% might be less likely to support such a candidate. However, a majority, 55%, claim her endorsement won’t affect their choice.

Taylor Swift: Known critic of Donald Trump Taylor Swift is a known critic of Donald Trump. She vowed to vote him out ahead of the 2020 election. Swift tagged Donald Trump in a social media post while slamming him.