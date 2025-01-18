Donald Trump Inauguration Day: Owing to extreme weather, Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20 was moved to the US Capitol Rotunda. Reactions on social media questioned the weather as the real reason.

Donald Trump inauguration ceremony: Due to extreme weather conditions, the venue of the swearing-in ceremony of the 47th US President has been changed to the US Capitol Rotunda on January 20.

US President-elect Donald Trump announced this new development in a social media post on Truth Social. Following his announcement, several X users have reacted to the change in venue. Several users have claimed that the weather is just an excuse; the real reason behind the change in venue is the smaller crowd. Some blamed Democrats for it, while some wished for Trump's safety.

Donald Trump Inauguration Day: Social media reacts One of the users commented, "NEW: Trump's inauguration is expected to be moved indoors Monday due to Trump's fear of dangerously LOW CROWD turnout in DC. Plans are underway to have Trump be sworn in inside the Capitol Rotunda and the parade potentially be held at the Capital One Arena. There, I fixed it!"

Another user added", IMO (in my opinion), weather has nothing to do w/the inauguration being moved indoors. (After all, Trump can change weather w/a Sharpie.) Real reason: Outdoors, there will be smaller crowds than in 2017. Inside, he can claim attendance is determined by the venue, not horrible approval ratings (sic)."

One of the users claimed that the supporters who paid money for inauguration tickets are not getting a refund, “Trump is indeed terrified. Waiting until literally three days out to change the venue and on top of that won’t even consider a refund to all his supporters that paid thousands to see his inauguration but now won’t get to."

One of users even blamed deep state for the change of venue.

“I am seeing now that there has been a venue change for the inauguration...a more easily secured indoor location...it makes me wonder if the Trump organization has received information about some Deep State plan to orchestrate a mass casualty incident," the user said.

“I do hope that ALL Democrats will be banned from attending, or at the very least, thoroughly searched and segregated behind an enclosure, where they cannot be heard or come into contact with the president. Democrats are PURE EVIL (sic)," the user added.

While wishing for safety of Donald Trump one of the X users said, "I look forward to watching the inauguration of @realDonaldTrump and @JDVance from San Francisco with immense gratitude and joy. I'm glad to learn about the change of venue. Safety first. Will be praying for the safety of President Trump, Vice President Vance, their loved ones and all the good people in attendance. A historical day for America and the world!! God bless!!"