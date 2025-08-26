‘Donald Trump is…’: American political analyst abuses US president in ‘shudh Hindi’ | Watch

American political analyst Carol Christine Fair sparked controversy after using a Hindi cuss word for US President Donald Trump. It happened during an interview with Pakistan-origin British journalist Moeed Pirzada.

In the video, Pirzada asks the political analyst if the US has moved beyond seeing India as a counterbalance to China. Fair replies that she does not believe so.

“Unfortunately, many of the Trump officials are not terribly expert in their field. So, it's very tempting to just take down as the singular force that matters,” she says.

American bureaucracies had been working on this policy for 25 years. So, she believes it is unwise to singularly blame the Trump administration for this.

As an optimist, Fair says that she believes the US bureaucracy will “hold it together”.

“But, the pessimist in me says this is six months and we have got four years of this c**tiya,” she says next.

“I know I can’t live in this country after four years,” she adds.

By this time, Pirzada had already started chuckling. They both burst into laughter soon after.

“This is the word I keep on saying in Urdu. Many of my viewers object to it. You’ve ended up using it in an English discussion,” Pirzada says.

“He IS a ch**tiya,” Fair emphatically declares once again.

Social media reactions The clip quickly went viral, drawing strong reactions online.

“Someone finally addressing Trump by his official title!” quipped one user.

“That's how me and my friends discuss geopolitics after a few glasses of whisky,” commented another.

One user wrote, “This was too hillarious. The word C**tiya has now gone global.”

“Soon, it will be added into the English dictionary,” came another funny comment.

“Hopefully it will make its ways to Oxford lexicon. It’s a very parsimonious word,” agreed another.

“Indians be like a day will come when Goras apart from singing Hare Rama Hare Krishna ,eating tandoori will also use all indian desi galis,” wrote another.

“That makes a news?? Seriously?? Everyone who knows trump knows this lol,” came another sarcastic remark.

“Calling President of US a ch**iya in public, What a " BOLD , BEAUTIFUL & BINDAAS BOL in Shudh Hindi by Christine Fair,” posted another.

One user wrote, “This is the real globalisation of indian culture.”

“Best word in Hindi dictionary to describe someone you cannot otherwise,” came from another.

Fair on India At the World Affairs Council in San Francisco in March 2015, Fair praised National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, calling herself a “fan”.

“Pakistanis know who he is and are afraid of him,” she said.