Donald Trump Jr gets dandiya lesson from Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant in Gujarat's Jamnagar | Watch

During his private visit to India, US President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr, spent Thursday in Gujarat's Jamnagar, where he attended an event hosted by the Ambani family. He has been travelling across the state, visiting temples, wildlife facilities and cultural sites.

Stop at Vantara Wildlife Facility Trump Jr also visited Vantara, the large wildlife rescue and rehabilitation initiative developed under the leadership of Anant Ambani in Jamnagar’s Green Belt.

Videos circulating online showed him offering prayers to Lord Ganesha at a temple within the complex. In the clip, Trump Jr is seen standing barefoot as he bows before the deity. Anant Ambani’s wife, Radhika Merchant, also appears in the video. Visitors at another temple spotted Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani teaching Donald Trump Jr and his family how to play dandiya.

Visit to the Taj Mahal A day earlier, Trump Jr toured the Taj Mahal. According to PTI, he spent nearly an hour at the monument amid heavy security and asked several questions about its architecture.

He reportedly asked numerous questions about the mausoleum’s architectural details during his conversation with the guide, showing particular interest in the craftsmanship and historical significance of the structure. He was taken around the monument by Nitin Singh, who had also guided President Donald Trump during his 2020 visit to the Taj Mahal.

