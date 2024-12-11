Donald Trump Junior (Don), the son of United States President-elect Donald Trump, was recently caught holding hands with Florida socialite Bettina Anderson, even as rumours swirl of trouble in his relationship with fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, according to a report by UK tabloid The Daily Mail.

The report added that the couple was seen holding hands on December 10 while on a "romantic night out" in Palm Beach, Florida and that this was part of "lavish celebrations" for Anderson's 38th birthday.