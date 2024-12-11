Donald Trump Junior was spotted holding hands with Floridian socialite Bettina Anderson amid rumours of trouble in relationship with fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle. Who is Anderson?

Donald Trump Junior (Don), the son of United States President-elect Donald Trump, was recently caught holding hands with Florida socialite Bettina Anderson, even as rumours swirl of trouble in his relationship with fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, according to a report by UK tabloid The Daily Mail. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report added that the couple was seen holding hands on December 10 while on a "romantic night out" in Palm Beach, Florida and that this was part of "lavish celebrations" for Anderson's 38th birthday.

Who is Bettina Anderson? A socialite, Anderson is a model, influencer and philanthropist from an influential Palm Beach family. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}