US President-elect Donald Trump has taken a sharp and humorous jab at former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, amid the growing mystery surrounding recent unexplained drone sightings in the state. Trump shared an AI-generated meme on Saturday (December 15) depicting Christie eating a McDonald's meal allegedly delivered by drones, referencing the widespread sightings of unidentified drones over the state in recent weeks.

The meme, which quickly gained attention on social media, highlights Christie's silence on the issue. Despite numerous sightings reported across New Jersey, Christie has not yet issued any public statement addressing the phenomenon.

Trump's post appears to be a pointed dig at the 62-year-old Republican leader, who has largely remained quiet amidst the drone speculation.

The meme comes as drone sightings continue to dominate headlines, with reports of mysterious unmanned aircraft being observed near military installations, residential areas, and other strategic locations. While authorities are investigating the sightings, no clear explanation has been provided, and speculation continues about their origins and intentions.

