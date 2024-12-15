US President-elect Donald Trump has taken a sharp and humorous jab at former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, amid the growing mystery surrounding recent unexplained drone sightings in the state. Trump shared an AI-generated meme on Saturday (December 15) depicting Christie eating a McDonald’s meal allegedly delivered by drones, referencing the widespread sightings of unidentified drones over the state in recent weeks.
The meme, which quickly gained attention on social media, highlights Christie’s silence on the issue. Despite numerous sightings reported across New Jersey, Christie has not yet issued any public statement addressing the phenomenon.
Trump’s post appears to be a pointed dig at the 62-year-old Republican leader, who has largely remained quiet amidst the drone speculation.
The meme comes as drone sightings continue to dominate headlines, with reports of mysterious unmanned aircraft being observed near military installations, residential areas, and other strategic locations. While authorities are investigating the sightings, no clear explanation has been provided, and speculation continues about their origins and intentions.
Donald Trump calls for transparency on drone mystery: ‘Let the public know, and now’
Donald Trump has weighed in on the mysterious drone sightings over New Jersey and the East Coast, expressing concerns about a lack of transparency from the government. In a post on his ruth social platform, Trump stated, “Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down!!!" — a sharp call for answers as speculation about the origins and intentions of the drones grows.