Donald Trump ‘my president’: Orry reveals US citizenship, netizens say ‘gora pakora’

Orry, the fashion stylist and Bigg Boss 17 contestant, on Wednesday shared photos which revealed that he voted in the US presidential elections. The social media influencer in a post on his Instagram account disclosed the name of the person he voted for.

This post came soon after it was clear that Donald Trump would return to the White House as the 47th President of the United States, as the Republican candidate managed a clear victory with 277 electoral votes on November 6.

“We did it Donald…we did it…Proud to have exercised my right to vote in the exclusive 2024 presidential elections,” the caption to the post reads. His fans were shocked to know that the social media sensation not only holds US citizenship but also exercised his electoral rights and voted for the next American president. However, he made sure not to upset his fans about his Indian citizenship status and posted photos that validate it. Orry posted a series of pictures, one of which shows him holding his mail for voting paper.

The mail mentions his name Orhan Awatramani and states, “Your vote (from India) counts.”A third picture shows the ballot paper on which he cast his vote for Donald Trump. One picture has Donald Trump printed on a t-shirt with “Make America Great Again” slogan written below. Furthermore, a screenshot of his comments on Donald Trump's victory speech was also a part of the carousel of pictures, which states, “My president," and “Our savior”.

From the set of pictures, it can be observed that Orry casted his vote from the Boulder County Overseas and Military Voters division. He posted a screenshot of the official mail received by him from the Secretary of State in the Instagram post.

A user posted, “Won't be surprised if I c trump in an orry merchandise....or use his soap.” Another user commented, “Orry is a bigger entertainer than Mr Trump, that’s for sure. So glad that Dramala spared us further Traumala.” A third user remarked, “You are the trump card which Trump needs.” A fourth one questioned whether Orry had dual citizenship. A fifth user stated, “Yoooo orry is gora pakora...?”