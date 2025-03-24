Donald Trump rages over ‘purposefully distort’ Colorado Capitol portrait of himself, complains Obama’s looks ‘wonderful’

  • President Donald Trump has criticized his official portrait in the Colorado State Capitol, calling it “purposefully distorted” and demanding its removal. He accused Governor Jared Polis of approving an unflattering depiction while praising the artist’s portrait of Barack Obama.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published24 Mar 2025, 09:31 PM IST
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to denounce his Colorado Capitol portrait, and alleging bias by the artist. (Image: Donald Trump/Truth Social)
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to denounce his Colorado Capitol portrait, and alleging bias by the artist. (Image: Donald Trump/Truth Social)

US President Donald Trump has lashed out at his official portrait displayed in the Colorado State Capitol, calling it "purposefully distorted" and demanding its removal. In a post on Truth Social, Trump accused Colorado Governor Jared Polis of approving a depiction of him while praising the same artist’s portrayal of former President Barack Obama.

"Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol, put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before," Trump wrote.

Claims of bias against the artist

Trump took aim at the artist behind the portrait. "She must have lost her talent as she got older," he remarked, contrasting his portrait with what he described as a more flattering depiction of Obama.

Calls for removal, cites public outrage

Trump claimed that Coloradans were upset over the portrait, asserting that "many people from Colorado have called and written to complain. In fact, they are actually angry about it!" He said he was "speaking on their behalf" to Governor Polis, urging him to take the painting down.

Attack on Governor Polis over crime

In his post, Trump also criticised Polis’s record on crime, specifically referencing the Tren de Aragua, a violent Venezuelan gang. He accused the governor of being "extremely weak on crime" and claimed that Aurora, Colorado, had been "practically taken over".

Also Read | Trump administration urges SC to overturn ruling on Federal worker reinstatement

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsNewsTrendsDonald Trump rages over ‘purposefully distort’ Colorado Capitol portrait of himself, complains Obama’s looks ‘wonderful’
MoreLess
First Published:24 Mar 2025, 09:31 PM IST
Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
    • Employment Type
    Most Active Stocks
    Market Snapshot
    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    Trending In Market
    Recommended For You
      More Recommendations
      Gold Prices
      • 24K
      • 22K
      Fuel Price
      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Popular in News

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.