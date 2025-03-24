Donald Trump rages over ‘purposefully distort’ Colorado Capitol portrait of himself, complains Obama’s looks ‘wonderful’

US President Donald Trump has lashed out at his official portrait displayed in the Colorado State Capitol, calling it "purposefully distorted" and demanding its removal. In a post on Truth Social, Trump accused Colorado Governor Jared Polis of approving a depiction of him while praising the same artist’s portrayal of former President Barack Obama.

"Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol, put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before," Trump wrote.

Claims of bias against the artist Trump took aim at the artist behind the portrait. "She must have lost her talent as she got older," he remarked, contrasting his portrait with what he described as a more flattering depiction of Obama.

Calls for removal, cites public outrage Trump claimed that Coloradans were upset over the portrait, asserting that "many people from Colorado have called and written to complain. In fact, they are actually angry about it!" He said he was "speaking on their behalf" to Governor Polis, urging him to take the painting down.

Attack on Governor Polis over crime In his post, Trump also criticised Polis’s record on crime, specifically referencing the Tren de Aragua, a violent Venezuelan gang. He accused the governor of being "extremely weak on crime" and claimed that Aurora, Colorado, had been "practically taken over".