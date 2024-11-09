Donald Trump’s Pakistani daughter: Old video resurfaces, goes viral after 2024 US election results

An old video of a Pakistani girl claiming to be the daughter of Donald Trump has taken social media by storm again after his victory in the 2024 US Election. The video was originally posted by Siasat.pk in December 2018.

However, it did not attract much attention at that time. After Trump’s victory was clear in the 2024 US election results, many popular social media accounts reposted it.

One of the reposts came from Ghar Ke Kalesh, a popular account on X (formerly Twitter). The video has now generated nearly 5.5 lakh views.

In the video, the girl confidently introduces herself in Urdu as both Muslim and Punjabi. She asserts that Trump, now re-elected as US President, to be her father. She further claims that Trump considered her mother as irresponsible and thought she would not be able to take care of their daughter properly.

The viral video has triggered widespread reactions online, sparking humour and curiosity among viewers. Many social media users have commented on the video, with people responding with a mix of amusement and disbelief.

“She smoothly turned her accent from jamunapar to south delhi,” noticed one user while another commented, “When the economy so bad that you are high on just anything.”

“The accent switch is crazy,” wrote one user while another commented, “Ivanka Trump be like “Ya Allah Astagfirullah.”

“Pakistan me Kapil Sharma show chal raha hai kya (Is it the Kapil Sharma Show from Pakistan),” joked one user. “Wese toh pura Pakistan ka baap USA hai,” commented another.

“Shohrat milte hi rishtedaari yaad aane lagti hai sabko (You start getting relatives once you become successful),” quipped another.

Donald Trump’s election victory Donald Trump’s election victory has reported sent shockwaves to many. While there have been many meltdown videos circulating on social media that show Kamala Harris supporters either getting angry or breaking down in tears.