Donald Trump shows dance moves at Moms for Liberty event, netizens ask: ’Are you a parody?’

  • In a recent video, former US President Trump could be seen showing his dance moves at the annual Moms for Liberty event in Washington, D.C., with the group's co-founder.

Livemint
Updated1 Sep 2024, 05:10 PM IST
Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Co-founder of Moms for Liberty Tiffany Justice (R) dance on the stage during the 2024 Joyful Warriors National Summit on August 30, 2024 in Washington, DC. Trump continued to campaign for the upcoming presidential election on November 5, 2024. Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP(Getty Images via AFP)

With just two months remaining for the 60th quadrennial US Presidential elections, several videos of both Democrat candidate Kamala Harris and Republican counterpart Donald Trump are surfacing on social media.

In a recent video, former US President Trump could be seen showing his dance moves at the annual Moms for Liberty event in Washington, D.C., with the group's co-founder Tiffany Justice on the stage during the 2024 Joyful Warriors National Summit on 30 August.

Also Read | Clash of the tech titans: Silicon Valley fractures over Harris vs Trump

Bo Loudon, a close friend of Barron Trump, shared the video from his X handle @BoLoudon. He wrote, "TRUMP JUST ENDED HIS MOMS FOR LIBERTY EVENT WITH HIS IMPRESSIVE DANCE MOVES! MOMS LOVE DONALD TRUMP! Kamala definitely doesn’t want you to share this!”

Ever since the video was posted by Barron Trump, it gas gone viral and garnered over 1 million views.

Also Read | Harris calls Trump cemetery visit disrespectful, political stunt

Here's how netizens reacted:

One wrote, "Moms and women love President Trump!"

Another wrote, "His one dance "move" is the "give 2 dudes a handjob at the same time". I guess that's impressive to a certain kind of person... "

A third person wrote, "Are you a parody or do you have total lack of awareness?

"I think this was the creepiest dance. That face." wrote the fifth.

"The double dick jerk off never gets old… talks like a clown, acts like a clown, because he is a clown," commented the fifth person.

Also Read | Swing states in focus as Kamala Harris widens lead over Donald Trump

The sixth commented, "The jerkoff dance complete with duck lips is impressive? Maybe this is why the birth rate is down if women love guys who dance like this."

According to AP, Moms for Liberty is a national nonprofit which advocated removing LGBTQ+ identity and structural racism from K12 education. With Trump’s participation aims to garner his base of over 130,000 conservative parents who support his education policies.

The US Presidential elections will take place on 5 November.

With agency inputs.

First Published:1 Sep 2024, 05:10 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsDonald Trump shows dance moves at Moms for Liberty event, netizens ask: ’Are you a parody?’

