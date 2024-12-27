US-President elect Donald Trump embraced the holiday spirit by posting a playful GIF of himself doing his well-known dance on Santa's seldge. The fun and lighthearted post quickly caught the public’s eye, showcasing reactions on the viral GIF.
Along with enthusiastic netizens, Elon Musk also joined the holiday buzz surrounding Donald Trump's playful post.
One user said, “I fucking love this man! Merry Christmas . WE ARE SOOO BACK!”
Another added, “You're the true gift Mr. President! Merry Christmas”
“The self made man himself and our soon to be again, President Donald Trump”
Another added, “That's our president Donald j Trump!Say hello to the 47th President of the United States: Donald J. Trump. Love him or hate him, he’s back—stronger, louder, and ready to shake the system to its core. The political elites said it couldn’t happen. The media tried to write him off. But the American people? They had other plans. This isn’t just a win—it’s a message: The fight for America’s future is far from over. The establishment is trembling, and Washington is on notice."
“Merry MAGA Christmas!!,” another user said.
One user joked, “I thought this was the Trump parody account at first”
“lmfaoooo stuff like this gives me faith in this timeline”
“You’re a legend sir. I’m still learning how to dance like this.”
One user commented, “Delivering a great Xmas gift getting the democrats out.”
One user called him, “a chill guy.”
The President-elect posted a video on Truth Social and captioned, “This will be the best Christmas of our lifetime, because of what is going to come!”
In naother post, he wrote, “Merry Christmas to all, including to the wonderful soldiers of China, who are lovingly, but illegally, operating the Panama Canal (where we lost 38,000 people in its building 110 years ago), always making certain that the United States puts in Billions of Dollars in “repair” money, but will have absolutely nothing to say about “anything.” Also, to Governor Justin Trudeau of Canada, whose Citizens’ Taxes are far too high, but if Canada was to become our 51st State, their Taxes would be cut by more than 60%, their businesses would immediately double in size, and they would be militarily protected like no other Country anywhere in the World. Likewise, to the people of Greenland, which is needed by the United States for National Security purposes and, who want the U.S. to be there, and we will!…”
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.