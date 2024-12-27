US-President elect Donald Trump embraced the holiday spirit by posting a playful GIF of himself doing his well-known dance on Santa's seldge. The fun and lighthearted post quickly caught the public’s eye, showcasing reactions on the viral GIF. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Along with enthusiastic netizens, Elon Musk also joined the holiday buzz surrounding Donald Trump's playful post.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One user said, “I fucking love this man! Merry Christmas . WE ARE SOOO BACK!"

Another added, “You're the true gift Mr. President! Merry Christmas"

“The self made man himself and our soon to be again, President Donald Trump" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another added, “That's our president Donald j Trump!Say hello to the 47th President of the United States: Donald J. Trump. Love him or hate him, he’s back—stronger, louder, and ready to shake the system to its core. The political elites said it couldn’t happen. The media tried to write him off. But the American people? They had other plans. This isn’t just a win—it’s a message: The fight for America’s future is far from over. The establishment is trembling, and Washington is on notice."

“Merry MAGA Christmas!!," another user said.

One user joked, “I thought this was the Trump parody account at first" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“lmfaoooo stuff like this gives me faith in this timeline"

“You’re a legend sir. I’m still learning how to dance like this."

One user commented, “Delivering a great Xmas gift getting the democrats out." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One user called him, “a chill guy."

Donald Trump's Christmas post The President-elect posted a video on Truth Social and captioned, “This will be the best Christmas of our lifetime, because of what is going to come!"