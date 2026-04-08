‘Donald Trump surrendered’: Iran brutally trolls US president with new video after war ceasefire | Watch

After the US-Iran ceasefire was declared, an Iranian animation team brutally trolled US President Donald Trump. Explosive Media apparently kept the video ready and was waiting for such an update.

“The way to crush imperialism has been shown to the world. Trump Surrendered. IRAN WON. TACO will always remain TACO,” wrote the animation team while sharing the video.

Iran has been trolling Trump with sarcastic embassy posts, memes and viral clips that directly mock the US threats. However, this AI-generated Lego-style animation is arguably the fiercest attack on President Trump so far.

The term TACO narrative portrays the US president as backing down in a fit of rage. For the unversed, TACO simply means Trump Always Chickens Out.

One of the X users asked Explosive Media, “Did you have this ready?” The animation team quickly agreed.

“The best! Who knew how good Lego could tell stories?” posted another user.

“What are you guys going to do now?? You can't stop making content,” one user wondered as the US-Iran ceasefire was declared.

“Do you think your clips are effective at swaying public opinion, and do you think these videos really p*ss of Trump?” came a ‘curious question’ from an American journalist.

Another user commented, “Amazing work. Your slogan should be: AI, explain to me the current situation like you are explaining it to Trump.”

Not everyone impressed However, not everyone was impressed. Some users slammed the video.

“Iran won? Won what exactly? Your universities bombed. Hundreds of children were killed. Your leaders were blown to pieces. What did Iran win? World recognition for bada*s LEGO videos?” asked one of them.

“Is this the same victory Hamas claimed at the first so-called ceasefire deal? Hamas got wrecked. Iran will also face the same fate,” predicted another user.

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Another user blasted, “This will age like whole milk in less than 2 weeks. The mullahs will not get one of their demands, and the Strait is open. You are unAmerican and unintelligent.”

US-Iran ceasefire The US-Iran war came to a temporary pause shortly before Trump’s self-imposed deadline. “Whole civilisation will die tonight,” the US president earlier said. Washington, in an official White House statement, announced a “double-sided” ceasefire for two weeks.