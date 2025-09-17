Subscribe

Donald Trump to meet King Charles at Windsor today—Internet explodes: ‘Con artist’

Britain has rolled out the red carpet for US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump as they arrive in the UK for a historic second state visit. 

Anjali Thakur
Updated17 Sep 2025, 01:35 PM IST
Britain's Prince Charles and U.S. President Donald Trump during their meeting at Winfield House in London in 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis/File Photo
Britain's Prince Charles and U.S. President Donald Trump during their meeting at Winfield House in London in 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis/File Photo(REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump is set to meet King Charles III at Windsor Castle today during his historic second state visit to the United Kingdom, an event already sparking mixed reactions online.

Britain is preparing a full ceremonial welcome for the American leader, including a royal salute, a carriage procession, and military bands lined up for the occasion. The 79-year-old Republican will be formally received by King Charles and Queen Camilla, alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Ahead of his UK state visit, President Donald Trump called King Charles “an elegant gentleman” and said it was an “honour” to be hosted at Windsor. He also highlighted his longstanding friendship with the monarch.

On Wednesday, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will attend a state banquet with the British royal family at Windsor Castle, underscoring the significance of the trans-Atlantic relationship despite global tensions.

Check out the post here:

Social media reactions to Donald Trump's UK visit

Reactions on social media remain sharply divided.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “Is that what we have reduced the Crown to? It’s embarrassing that in this political landscape you would allow this visit to proceed.”

Another comment read, “Absolutely disgraceful. You are putting out a red carpet for a convicted felon, adjudicated rapist and an all-around con-artist.”

Others, though, framed it as a diplomatic milestone. “That’s a major diplomatic moment. Trump’s state visit to the UK signals restored respect on the world stage,” wrote one user.

Another added, “Maybe Charles will learn a few things about putting your people first.”

The contrasting reactions highlight the polarising image Trump carries on the global stage — seen by some as a force of strength, and by others as unworthy of royal recognition.

Trump to meet UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer

President Trump’s first meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. The UK PM will also be joined by his wife, Victoria Starmer, and the Trumps to watch the Beating Retreat military ceremony.

Depending on the weather, the president will also be honoured by a flypast by the Red Arrows alongside British and American F-35 jets.

On Wednesday evening, the biggest event in the UK state visit—the traditional white-tie banquet in Windsor Castle—will be held. Both President Trump and King Charles III will speak at this gala event.

 
 
Us PresidentDonald Trump
