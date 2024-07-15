’Donald Trump was faking it...’: Social media trolls lambast former US President after ’staged’ assassination attempt

Trump narrowly escapes 'assassination attempt' at rally. Shooter injures one, grazes Trump's ear before being taken down by Secret Service. Conspiracy theories question the legitimacy of the attack

Livemint
First Published15 Jul 2024, 07:08 PM IST
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures with a bloodied face as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Pennsylvania
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures with a bloodied face as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Pennsylvania(REUTERS)

Conspiracy theories abounded on Sunday as former US President Donald Trump survived an ‘assassination attempt’. One person was killed and two others were critically wounded after the shooter opened fire during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. One of the bullets also grazed the Republican leader and injured his ear before Trump was taken aside by the Secret Service.

Many on social media now insist that the entire attack was 'staged' with hate-filled posts racking up millions of views on X. The now-iconic photo of a bloodied Trump with fist upraised against the backdrop of the US flag was also deemed 'too damn perfect' by critics.

“I'm not saying it is staged…but why why was his reaction to getting hit so nonchalant? If rifles can tear through torsos...how come his ear is still attached? How come there's no blood on his hand after grabbing an open wound? Why did he immediately stand up and give the guy another chance to take a headshot? I'm not saying it is staged...but did they really have time for a photo op?” asked one social media influencer with millions of followers. 

 

Also Read | Donald Trump LIVE: US futures gain, 10-year yields rise after attack

“It looks very staged. Nobody in the crowd is running or panicking. Nobody in the crowd heard an actual gun. I don’t trust it. I don’t trust him,” insisted one Ireland-based user.

“Okay this is weird. This close up of the counter sniper shows something else. He clearly already had the sniper in his sights. For whatever reason, they waited for him to take the shot before taking him down. Also what's with the red Kabbalah string on his hand?” asked another X account.

“It was staged, the security team were aware of the sniper on the roof for three minutes and let him take his shots. Not staged as in, he wasn't struck by a bullet. Staged as in, set up beforehand,” said a third.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:15 Jul 2024, 07:08 PM IST
HomeNewstrends’Donald Trump was faking it...’: Social media trolls lambast former US President after ’staged’ assassination attempt

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

166.80
03:59 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-1.9 (-1.13%)

NTPC

385.65
03:58 PM | 15 JUL 2024
8.4 (2.23%)

Bank Of Baroda

258.60
03:53 PM | 15 JUL 2024
7.85 (3.13%)

Bharat Electronics

331.25
03:55 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-2.05 (-0.62%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Indian Overseas Bank

68.33
03:41 PM | 15 JUL 2024
4.68 (7.35%)

M M T C

94.92
03:40 PM | 15 JUL 2024
6.31 (7.12%)

NLC India

297.75
03:57 PM | 15 JUL 2024
18.6 (6.66%)

IDBI Bank

91.54
03:58 PM | 15 JUL 2024
5.6 (6.52%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,771.00290.00
    Chennai
    73,827.00-145.00
    Delhi
    73,972.00-799.00
    Kolkata
    74,045.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue