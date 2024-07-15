’Donald Trump was faking it...’: Social media trolls lambast former US President after ’staged’ assassination attempt

Conspiracy theories abounded on Sunday as former US President Donald Trump survived an ‘assassination attempt’. One person was killed and two others were critically wounded after the shooter opened fire during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. One of the bullets also grazed the Republican leader and injured his ear before Trump was taken aside by the Secret Service.

Many on social media now insist that the entire attack was 'staged' with hate-filled posts racking up millions of views on X. The now-iconic photo of a bloodied Trump with fist upraised against the backdrop of the US flag was also deemed 'too damn perfect' by critics.

“I'm not saying it is staged…but why why was his reaction to getting hit so nonchalant? If rifles can tear through torsos...how come his ear is still attached? How come there's no blood on his hand after grabbing an open wound? Why did he immediately stand up and give the guy another chance to take a headshot? I'm not saying it is staged...but did they really have time for a photo op?” asked one social media influencer with millions of followers.

“It looks very staged. Nobody in the crowd is running or panicking. Nobody in the crowd heard an actual gun. I don’t trust it. I don’t trust him,” insisted one Ireland-based user.

“Okay this is weird. This close up of the counter sniper shows something else. He clearly already had the sniper in his sights. For whatever reason, they waited for him to take the shot before taking him down. Also what's with the red Kabbalah string on his hand?” asked another X account.

“It was staged, the security team were aware of the sniper on the roof for three minutes and let him take his shots. Not staged as in, he wasn't struck by a bullet. Staged as in, set up beforehand,” said a third.

If a literal fucking counter-sniper can be kneeling on a roof refusing to shoot a strange man crawling with a rifle on a roof 100m aways for 3 whole minutes while he sets up his shot at President Trump is not what 'staged' means what is?https://t.co/iVV1Mqyxel — Gm.HODL (@GShodl) July 14, 2024