Donald Trump's 25% tariff on India vs ‘deal’ with Pakistan sparks hilarious meme fest: ‘Aao tumhara tel nikalta hu’

Moments after US President Donald Trump signed a sweeping executive order imposing reciprocal tariffs of 25% on India, while offering a “landmark deal” to Pakistan, the Internet broke into one of the most hilarious meme fests on social media.

From depicting Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as Trump's affair, akin to the Coldplay kiss cam scandal, to showing the US President as a crybaby, and a lot more, the Internet was unforgiving.

Check out some of the most hilarious memes here:

Donald Trump meme

As per the new order, US-bound exports from India will now attract a 25% tariff, while Pakistan will face only 19%. These new rates take immediate effect, with exceptions governed by existing trade frameworks.

Why does it mean for India-US trade? The US is one of India’s largest export markets. Once implemented, the new tariff could potentially affect nearly $87 billion worth of annual goods sold to the American market.

Electronics, particularly smartphones and components, are at risk, more so after India recently became the top supplier of iPhones to the US.

Another sector to be affected is the pharmaceutical industry. India supplies around 25 per cent of generic drugs used in America.

Among other sectors, gems and jewellery, especially diamonds and gold products, are a key driver of India’s export earnings.

US-Pakistan deal Donald Trump on July 30 announced that the US has sealed a deal with Pakistan to work together on developing the South Asian nation's “massive oil reserves”.

In his post on Truth Social, Trump said the US deal with Pakistan involves working together “on developing their massive oil reserves”.

“We are in the process of choosing the Oil Company that will lead this Partnership. Who knows, maybe they’ll be selling Oil to India some day!” he added.