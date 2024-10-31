Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump has disclosed whether his father will deport Prince Harry and Meghan Markle if he is re-elected to power on November 5, amid allegations of drug use against the British royal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Eric Trump said that "no one cares" about Prince Harry and his "unpopular" wife, Meghan Markle, while speaking to Daily Mail.

Harry and Meghan Markle currently live in Montecito, California.

Eric Trump also revealed his father's bond with Queen Elizabeth and said he "loved the Queen." He also expressed his discontent over Harry's "huge detriment" to the royal family.

Prince Harry is facing allegations about drug use while requesting a US visa. Eric stated that the prince should not worry about being deported if the drug allegations are false.

"I don't give a damn if he did drugs. It means nothing," Trump's son added when asked about issuing visa status to Prince Harry.

"Truthfully, I don't give a damn about Prince Harry, and I don't think this country does either," Eric said.

Eric called the royal family "a great symbol of Britain."

"The late Queen was amazing. The way she welcomed my father with open arms was, like, beyond," he said.

Donald Trump, his wife Melania and his kids Tiffany Trump and his wife Lara, Ivanka and her husband Jared Kusner, Don jr made a visit to the royal family for a dinner in 2019.

Queen Elizabeth had visited Trump's resort in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago. Trump's son also stated his father's affection for King Charles. Eric Trump appreciated Prince William and said that he has not "made a misstep."

He also praised Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, and said that she "conducts herself so incredibly well and has been such a rock in the next generation of the family".