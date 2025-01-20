US President-elect Donald Trump's "super cool" moment was captured on camera when the 'Village People', the original singers of the 'YMCA' song, took the stage Sunday night. In a viral video, Trump was seen all smiles as he danced and clapped along with the Village People onstage to "YMCA" at his Washington, DC, victory rally.

Trump swayed on stage, bopped his head and sang along as the 'Village People' performed, showcasing his signature style of blending entertainment with political messaging. The video won hearts, with netizens saying, "THIS IS SUPER COOL!". Many called the moment "surreal" and "incredible".

Trump was spotted grooving to the classic hit after he delivered an hour-long speech at a victory rally in Washington a day before his inauguration day. Trump is set to officially succeed and take oath as the 47th US President on Monday, January 20.

On Sunday, Trump supporters filled nearly all of the 20,000-plus-seat Capital One Arena in downtown Washington for a “Make America Great” victory celebration.

They cheered as Trump said he’d take quick action on everything from cracking down on the US-Mexico border to promoting oil drilling, reining in the federal workforce and eradicating diversity programs, the Associated Press reported.

“We’re going to give them the best first day, the biggest first week and the most extraordinary first 100 days of any presidency in American history,” said Trump. He also promised to roll back executive actions by his predecessor, outgoing President Joe Biden, “within hours.”

In an unusual move, Trump entered the arena’s concourse level and deliberately descended the stairs before his speech. He stopped frequently to pump his fist and pose for pictures with rallygoers.

