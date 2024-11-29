Donald Trump’s Thanksgiving Day video with Elon Musk and Sylvester Stallone goes viral; netizens say, ‘dinner of titans’

US Presidential Election winner Donald Trump's Thanksgiving dinner video at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida is going viral on social media. The dinner was attended by Billioniare Elon Musk and actor Sylvester Stallone. The viral video of the trio together in one frame has sparked a flood of reactions on social media.

The video showed Tesla and Space X chief chating with Stallone. Reacting on the viral video, Elon Musk shared insights on their chat, he said, "I was telling @TheSlyStallone that I just watched Demolition Man again and how well it predicted the crazy woke future 30 years ago!"

Reactions on the viral video One user wrote, "Trump, Stallone, and Musk together for Thanksgiving, it looks like the dinner of titans. If Stallone predicted the future with "Demolition Man," imagine what these three might plan."

Another added, “I wonder if Sly stared every sentence with “Hey, lemme ask you sumpthin.”

“Make Rocky Great Again”

“It's good to see the three legends together.”

“Three LEGENDS! Dosen't get any better than that”

“It's refreshing to see real men at work”

Another joked, “A new Rambo movie with Musk and Trump is coming”

“This remarkable union of the nation's leaders, celebrating together such a special day for Americans, fills us with hope. Soon, with everyone's efforts, America will be great and respected again. Happy Thanksgiving”

“It's a nice scene. Family and friends hanging out, enjoying themselves, telling stories, laughing. The way life used to be. Good times ahead for sure.”

Meanwhile, Trump on Friday also shared an AI-generated video of US President Joe Biden celebrating Thanksgiving with Kamala Harris and other Democrats.