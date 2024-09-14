Donald Trump’s ’they’re eating the dogs’ comment turns into hilarious song | Watch video

A parody song by popular South African musician David Scott mocking former US President Donald Trump's alleged claim about illegal immigrants eating pets in Ohio, has gone viral on social media.

The music video, titled "Eating the Cats" by Scott’s band Kiffness, used an edited audio clip of Trump's viral comment made during the US presidential debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, composed in a Reggaeton-beat style.

Scott’s music video begins with the former US President’s edited audio saying, “They're eating the dogs/ they're eating the cats/ they're eating the pets of the people who live there.”

It is important to note that during the US presidential election debate, Trump claimed that illegal immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were "eating the pets" of residents. However, the former president was fact-checked in real-time by the moderators of the debate, who rejected his claim, saying that there was no such evidence or complaint registered.

Irked by the former US president’s claim, the popular South African musician--known for turning odd internet moments into catchy songs--has composed a parody song on Trump's bizarre remark into a viral track, contrasting it with the sounds of cats and dogs.

In the satirical song, Scott is urging the people of Springfield not to eat his cat and dog. The musician also suggests alternative food options.

“People of Springfield, please don’t eat my cat/ why would you do that / eat something else,” Scott sings.

“People of Springfield, please don’t eat my dog/ here’s a catalog of other things to eat,” he added.

This isn’t the first time Trump’s comments have triggered viral reactions online. Earlier, a Golden Retriever’s animated response to Trump’s claim also went viral, which left the internet in splits.

