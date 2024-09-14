Donald Trump’s ’they’re eating the dogs’ comment turns into hilarious song | Watch video

A parody song by popular South African musician David Scott mocking former US President Donald Trump's alleged claim about illegal immigrants eating pets in Ohio, has gone viral on social media.

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published14 Sep 2024, 03:39 PM IST
Donald Trump's 'they're eating the dogs' comment turns into hilarious song | Watch video
Donald Trump’s ’they’re eating the dogs’ comment turns into hilarious song | Watch video

A parody song by popular South African musician David Scott mocking former US President Donald Trump's alleged claim about illegal immigrants eating pets in Ohio, has gone viral on social media.

The music video, titled "Eating the Cats" by Scott’s band Kiffness, used an edited audio clip of Trump's viral comment made during the US presidential debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, composed in a Reggaeton-beat style.

Scott’s music video begins with the former US President’s edited audio saying, “They're eating the dogs/ they're eating the cats/ they're eating the pets of the people who live there.”

Also Read | Trump on another presidential debate with Harris: ‘Maybe, if I got…’

It is important to note that during the US presidential election debate, Trump claimed that illegal immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were "eating the pets" of residents. However, the former president was fact-checked in real-time by the moderators of the debate, who rejected his claim, saying that there was no such evidence or complaint registered.

Irked by the former US president’s claim, the popular South African musician--known for turning odd internet moments into catchy songs--has composed a parody song on Trump's bizarre remark into a viral track, contrasting it with the sounds of cats and dogs.

Also Read | Kamala Harris and Donald Trump hit out at each other over immigration

In the satirical song, Scott is urging the people of Springfield not to eat his cat and dog. The musician also suggests alternative food options.

“People of Springfield, please don’t eat my cat/ why would you do that / eat something else,” Scott sings.

“People of Springfield, please don’t eat my dog/ here’s a catalog of other things to eat,” he added.

This isn’t the first time Trump’s comments have triggered viral reactions online. Earlier, a Golden Retriever’s animated response to Trump’s claim also went viral, which left the internet in splits.

Also Read | Stormy Daniels says Trump never wanted to be US President as poll race heats up

The music video has already garnered over 6.5 million views, 71K likes, 2.6K comments on X, with fans praising the song as a hilarious fall "banger" and calling it "brilliant."

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Sep 2024, 03:39 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsDonald Trump’s ’they’re eating the dogs’ comment turns into hilarious song | Watch video

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.40
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.65 (1.09%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    239.30
    03:49 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    2.1 (0.89%)

    Bandhan Bank

    207.05
    03:57 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    10 (5.07%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    135.95
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.2 (0.89%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Linde India

    8,205.20
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    623.3 (8.22%)

    IDBI Bank

    94.94
    03:53 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    7 (7.96%)

    IIFL Finance

    523.65
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    38.4 (7.91%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,203.70
    03:43 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    76.3 (6.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,990.00790.00
      Chennai
      73,100.00880.00
      Delhi
      75,310.002,420.00
      Kolkata
      75,600.001,090.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue