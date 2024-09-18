Following cancer treatment, Kate Middleton has begun her Royal duties again. She hopes to attend Remembrance Sunday and host a carol concert in December, depending on her health. Her recent meeting at Windsor Castle signifies her first official engagement since chemotherapy.

Kate Middleton has resumed her Royal duties after finishing cancer treatment. The Princess of Wales held a meeting at Windsor Castle focused on her early childhood project, The Telegraph reported. This marks her first official engagement since starting chemotherapy.

On September 9, Prince William’s wife shared a video message announcing the completion of her preventative treatment.

She said: "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."

The meeting at Windsor Castle was recorded in the Court Circular, the official log of Royal activities. Her team from the Centre for Early Childhood and staff from Kensington Palace joined her.

“The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this morning held an Early Years Meeting at Windsor Castle," the publication quoted the official entry as stating.

This engagement is seen as a significant step towards normality for the princess. She had stepped back from public life earlier in the year due to major abdominal surgery followed by chemotherapy. During her illness, she stayed updated on her early years' project whenever she felt well enough to work from home.

Kate’s future engagements Looking ahead, the future queen consort plans to ease back into a light schedule of Royal duties. Sources close to her say she will undertake engagements "when she can", acknowledging that it's challenging to plan for the future after chemotherapy.

No specific engagements have been confirmed, allowing her to decide based on her health and doctors' advice.