‘Don't come hopping like a monkey’: Jharkhand HC judge slams IAS officer for wanting ‘commission’ | Watch

A courtroom video of a Jharkhand High Court judge slamming an IAS officer is going viral on social media due to the former's reaction during the proceedings of a case.

In the viral video, the judge is seen slamming the IAS officer as he reprimands the bureaucrat, highlighting several irregularities.

While the name of the IAS officer or where he is posted has not been ascertained, the judge can be heard warning him that an FIR will be filed to initiate a probe against him.

The high-tension courtroom scene happened during a hearing before a bench of Jharkhand High Court. The bench was hearing a petition related to land acquisition and compensation.

The IAS officer had objected to the compensation offered to the petitioner offered by the state government, which the judges found out during the hearing. This apparently did not sit well with the Jharkhand HC judge.

“Who are you to object to the compensation fixed by the state? You want commission, how much commission have you taken so far?” he asked in a stern tone.

He was also heard asking if the IAS officer had any personal interest.

“When the state government has decided the compensation amount, why are you questioning it? Do you have any personal interest? This is public money and it cannot be misused like this.”

The judge called the officer a “monkey".

“When something is fixed by the state then don’t come hopping to take your share like a monkey,” he was heard saying, according to the video.

Watch the full video here:

Netizens react The video went viral on social media, with users admiring the judge's take.

“Judicial accountability in action! The judge's sharp questioning demonstrates that courts are taking corruption seriously. This direct approach could deter future misconduct if consistently applied across all levels of bureaucracy,” one person said.

“If all the country’s institutes remain as strong as Judge Sahib, then the country will improve in 24 hours. The public should know this fact. In front of the Constitution, no politician, IAS officer, or collector has any worth. Salute to Judge Sahib,” another added.