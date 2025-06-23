‘Don’t go to India because…’: American tourist’s Instagram Reel goes viral; social media reacts, ‘This is so true’

“Don’t go to India,” advises Kristen Fischer, an American tourist, while sharing an Instagram Reel about her experience here. The video, posted on June 15, has gone viral with 1.8 million views so far.

Kristen, originally from Colorado Springs, US, lives in Delhi with her husband and four kids. They run a business called SkyFish Development.

“Take it from me...Don't go to India because it will change your life forever. You will meet amazing people, eat some incredible food, see some spectacular sights, and experience such a rich culture and history. You might not ever want to go back,” she wrote.

“India will forever have my heart, and it could take yours as well. Such a beautiful and life-changing place to be. Love it here! I came four years ago and never looked back,” she added.

Her use of reverse psychology by using “Don’t go to India” in the caption while trying to mean the exact opposite won people’s hearts.

“This is so true! I did not want to leave when I went!” said another foreign traveller.

“I love that country and its people,” came from another.

A South African national wrote, “In 2018, I visited for 3 months & cried when it was time to leave. Got my OCI. In 2019, I bought my place off-plan in Kerala and moved in 2021. Toured India extensively & still am. I am loving my retirement!”

Extraordinary life in India This is not the only video Fischer has shared about India on her Instagram. In another video on June 22, she mentions that she chose “living an extraordinary life in India” over “living an average life in America”.

“What would you choose? I knew I had control of which direction to take my life. I could choose an average life in the USA, or I could choose to do something bold and extraordinary. We moved our family to India 4 years ago and haven't regretted it a bit,” she wrote.

