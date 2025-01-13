Amazon Prime Video's social media post advises against visiting Nagaland, featuring characters from various web series. Check the reason behind the post.

Amazon Prime Video has shared a social media post that says, "Don't go to Nagaland." The appeal comes from various characters from popular web series on the OTT platform.

Soon after sharing the Nagaland post, Amazon Prime Video deleted it from Instagram. However, we managed to check the post before it was deleted.

"Lauki le lo (take bottle gourd) but don't go to Nagaland," says Panchayat's Brij Bhushan Dubey, played by Raghubir Yadav.

“Gaddi le lo (Take the car) but don’t go to Nagaland," says Mirzapur’s Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya, played by Pankaj Tripathi.

“Take my handbag but don’t go to Nagaland," says Call Me Bae’s Bae, played by Ananya Panday.

"Khanna House le lo but don't go to Nagaland," says Made in Heaven's Tara Khanna, played by Sobhita Dhulipala.

“Vada Pav le lo but don’t go to Nagaland," says The Family Man’s Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee.

“Mujhse asli note le lo but don’t go to Nagaland," says Farzi’s Sunny, played by Shahid Kapoor.

"Take compound but don't go to Nagaland," says The Boys' Billy Butcher, played by Karl Urban.

“Mera gharana le lo but don’t go to Nagaland," says Bandish Bandits’ Radhe Rathod, played by Ritwik Bhowmik.

“Mere followers le lo but don’t go to Nagaland," says Follow Kar Lo Yaar’s Urfi Javed.

"Citadel chale jao (go to Citadel) but don't go to Nagaland," says Citadel: Honey Bunny's Bunny, played by Varun Dhawan.

Before you jump to any conclusion, here is the reason why Amazon Prime Video shared such a post.

Pataal Lok Season 2 Amazon Prime Video shared the social media post to promote Paatal Lok Season 2, starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, Gul Panag, Nagesh Kukunoor and Jahnu Barua. The popular web series about Hathi Ram Chaudhary is coming back for its second season. It will start streaming on January 17.

The deleted social media post

The new season, set in Nagaland’s rugged landscape, follows Hathi Ram as he investigates the murder of the Nagaland Democratic Forum’s founder.