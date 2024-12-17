Searching for a flatmate or house-hunting — all these aspects of moving to a new city can be tricky. And every problem leads to new ways to solve it. For instance, a Bengaluru woman's quest for a flatmate led her to create a long post on X, which has now gone viral online.

Bengaluru woman Nimisha Chanda listed 15 reasons why anyone should become her flatmate on her X handle. The post has already garnered over 3 lakh views.

“Both of us like to keep the house clean, not very tidy, but it means we ‘don't invite cockroaches to the party’ – Basic hygiene, not military cleanliness,” was one of the points that Nimisha enumerated in her 15-point pitch to find a flatmate.

The Bengaluru woman's viral post The 23-year-old marketing professional wrote a post asking if any female flatmates would like to move in with Nimisha and her friend at their flat in HSR Layout in Bengaluru.

“Join us in our 3BHK in HSR (near 27th main road); I promise we are cooler than your ex. We have been looking for a female flatmate who wants to join our fully furnished, 3BHK flat in HSR for the last 1 month, but we haven't found any yet,” Nimisha's post reads.

In addition to her original post, Nimisha Chanda further enumerated why anyone should become her flatmate. From stating how she and her friend are “cooler than your (potential flatmate's) ex” to offering “home-cooked rajma chawal” and mentioning how they “don't use makeup much,” the 23-year-old's list culminates in 15 points.

Nimisha also mentions about how she and her friend are ‘not judgmental’, and listen to a diverse range of music, over which they can vibe with anyone.