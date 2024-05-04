A routine connection request on LinkedIn escalated when Carlos Pantoja, the CEO of Optima Solutions, sent a confrontational message to Ali Schwanke, the founder of Simple Strat. Schwanke exposed the exchange by posting a screenshot on X, which then quickly spread across the platform, according to a report by NDTV.

In the message, Pantoja warned, "Your first and only warning: do not try to poach my employees or you will have no employees yourself," ending the note with a sarcastic "With much love," as quoted by NDTV.

Opting for transparency, Schwanke chose not to censor the names involved, explaining that she felt "an unwarranted threat" did not merit privacy. The report added that the post attracted substantial attention, amassing over two million views and igniting debates about etiquette in professional networking.

One commenter questioned the need for such hostility, saying, "I could understand if you personally knew each other, and in which case I'd be like, 'Dude, why are you trying to poach my people?' But the aggression is something." Schwanke responded, “Right? I haven't talked to anybody and haven't heard of his company before. Maybe somebody follows my YouTube channel or podcast? So weird and creepy," as per the report.

Another user crafted a sharp retort that echoed in the comments: "Dear Carlos, People don't leave bad jobs. They leave bad leadership. This message is a perfect example of why you're losing employees. Feel free to look in the mirror and do some self-reflection. Have an amazing day! Ali." This fictional reply framed by a commenter highlights the criticism of Pantoja’s approach

