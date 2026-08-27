‘Don’t ridicule her like this’: Grandma’s innocent conversation with ChatGPT leaves social media divided | Watch video

A grandmother’s innocent conversation with ChatGPT has delighted social media users. She apparently believed a real person was speaking from the other side. Her granddaughter continued the exchange without correcting her misunderstanding.

Abhiruchi Bhatti shared the video on Instagram. She said her Nani thought ChatGPT was human. Bhatti added that she ‘didn’t have the heart’ to explain otherwise.

“Nani is talking to ChatGPT, genuinely believing there’s a real human on the other side… and honestly, I don’t even have the heart to tell her otherwise,” she wrote.

“May we always protect this pure, innocent generation that finds magic in the simplest things,” she added.

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The clip starts with the grandmother discussing a prospective bride for her grandson. She is told that the girl is foreign and speaks Hindi.

ChatGPT then enters the conversation by saying hello. Nani responds, seemingly unaware she is addressing artificial intelligence.

The AI chatbot introduces itself and offers to listen or answer questions. Bhatti asks her grandma to enquire about the potential bride’s health. In return, ChatGPT asks whether the grandma is well. Nani replies that she is completely fine.

She finishes with a heartfelt view about the couple. According to her, both people should remain happy. The gentle misunderstanding and Nani’s sincere concern made the family exchange appealing online.

Then, there are two more parts of the video. The conversation continues in Part 2 and Part 3. The conversation continues in those two parts as well.

The grandma continues to have a hearty conversation with her grandson’s ‘would-be’ wife. She didn’t realise that the world had moved on, and she wasn't informed.

ChatGPT India responded to the heartwarming video. “Nani ji ne toh pyaar se welcome kar liya (The grandma has welcomed her with a lot of love).”

Social media reacts “They had wrinkles on their faces, but their love made our whole childhood beautiful,” commented a social media user.

One user wrote, “This is the last generation that is so loving and innocent.”

However, one user did not appreciate it. The user wrote, “Don't do this, please. At this stage, a person is like a small kid. After watching this clip, it seems that you are making fun of Amma Ji. So, don't.”

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“I feel bad. This kind of prank should be banned,” echoed another user.

“I’ve seen many such videos. But, this one seems like the one where she is getting emotionally harassed,” came from another.