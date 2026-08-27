‘Don’t ridicule her like this’: Grandma’s innocent conversation with ChatGPT leaves social media divided | Watch video

A grandmother’s innocent conversation with ChatGPT has delighted social media users. She apparently believed a real person was speaking from the other side. Her granddaughter continued the exchange without correcting her misunderstanding.

Abhiruchi Bhatti shared the video on Instagram. She said her Nani thought ChatGPT was human. Bhatti added that she ‘didn’t have the heart’ to explain otherwise.

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“Nani is talking to ChatGPT, genuinely believing there’s a real human on the other side… and honestly, I don’t even have the heart to tell her otherwise,” she wrote.

“May we always protect this pure, innocent generation that finds magic in the simplest things,” she added.

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The clip starts with the grandmother discussing a prospective bride for her grandson. She is told that the girl is foreign and speaks Hindi.

ChatGPT then enters the conversation by saying hello. Nani responds, seemingly unaware she is addressing artificial intelligence.

The AI chatbot introduces itself and offers to listen or answer questions. Bhatti asks her grandma to enquire about the potential bride’s health. In return, ChatGPT asks whether the grandma is well. Nani replies that she is completely fine.

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She finishes with a heartfelt view about the couple. According to her, both people should remain happy. The gentle misunderstanding and Nani’s sincere concern made the family exchange appealing online.

Then, there are two more parts of the video. The conversation continues in Part 2 and Part 3. The conversation continues in those two parts as well.

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The grandma continues to have a hearty conversation with her grandson’s ‘would-be’ wife. She didn’t realise that the world had moved on, and she wasn't informed.

ChatGPT India responded to the heartwarming video. “Nani ji ne toh pyaar se welcome kar liya (The grandma has welcomed her with a lot of love).”

Social media reacts “They had wrinkles on their faces, but their love made our whole childhood beautiful,” commented a social media user.

One user wrote, “This is the last generation that is so loving and innocent.”

However, one user did not appreciate it. The user wrote, “Don't do this, please. At this stage, a person is like a small kid. After watching this clip, it seems that you are making fun of Amma Ji. So, don't.”

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“I feel bad. This kind of prank should be banned,” echoed another user.

“I’ve seen many such videos. But, this one seems like the one where she is getting emotionally harassed,” came from another.

Another user posted, “Sis, you shouldn’t make fun of her like this. Our parents don’t know how to operate their mobile phones. Don’t ridicule her like this.”

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.