‘Don’t say bhaiya’: Cab driver’s guidelines for passengers start social media discussion

A Reddit user shared cab guidelines emphasizing respect towards drivers, like closing doors gently and avoiding terms like 'bhaiya.' Discussions arose about the appropriateness of the term, with mixed reactions regarding its use among drivers from different regions.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated12 Oct 2024, 11:24 AM IST
‘Don’t say bhaiya’: Cab driver’s guidelines for passengers start social media discussion
‘Don’t say bhaiya’: Cab driver’s guidelines for passengers start social media discussion(Representative image: Pexels)

A Reddit user shared that they came across detailed guidelines after booking a cab. “I have booked a cab and the cab driver mentioned some guidelines on the cab! What do you about these guidelines?” the social media user wrote.

“You are not the owner of cab. The person driving the cab is the owner of the cab. Speak politely and take respect. Close the door slowly. Put your attitude in your pocket, please don’t show to us because you are not giving more money to us. Don’t say bhaiya to us. Note: Don’t say to drive fast, be on time,” say the instructions.

This started an extensive discussion on the social media platform. Some users agree with most of the guidelines.

“As long as it is mentioned for mutual respect it's perfectly fine. And things like closing the door softly and not disturbing the driver are basic manners,” one user remarked.

Some users failed to figure out why the driver felt offended to be called bhaiya (brother).

“Bhaiya nahi bole toh he should have written his name (If he doesn’t want to be called ‘brother’, he should have written his name),” wrote one user.

“bhaiya and didi are always my safe bets. I didn't know that some people don't like being called by that,” posted another.

Why not bhaiya?

One user explains why the driver prefers not to be called “bhaiya”.

“In Himachal, from where I belong, the labourers from UP, Bihar and the surrounding states are called 'bhaiya' that's why people don't like being called 'bhaiya'. Don't know about this particular post but in Punjab also, they call 'bhaiya' or 'bhaiye' to someone who's not properly dressed or is untidy,” one user shared insights.

“Probably "driver uncle" will work,” quipped another while another joked, “Call him PILOT... and he will fly the cab for you.”

“Call him "behan" then,” commented one user while another wrote, “Damn after calling every stranger bhaiya after 3 decades an average Redditor tells me the etymology of the word.”

First Published:12 Oct 2024, 11:24 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrends‘Don’t say bhaiya’: Cab driver’s guidelines for passengers start social media discussion

