Kapil Sharma faces backlash for allegedly referencing Atlee's appearance during The Great Indian Kapil Show. While some viewers defended him, others argued his questions were rooted in looks.

Kapil Sharma has responded to social media criticism over his alleged reference to Atlee's appearance. The actor-comedian reacted to a viral video of his interaction with the Jawan director, which has been viewed more than 2.5 million times.

“Kapil Sharma subtly insults Atlee's looks? Atlee responds like a boss: Don't judge by appearance, judge by the heart," says the caption of the viral video.

Sharma has now reacted to it and wondered when he spoke about Atlee's looks.

“Dear sir, can you pls explain me where n when I talked about looks in this video ? pls don’t spread hate on social media thank you. (guys watch n decide by yourself, don’t follow any body’s tweet like a sheep)," Kapil Sharma wrote.

In the clipping from Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show, the host actually speaks about Atlee’s young age and asks if people refuse to believe the young producer-director as Atlee.

Social media reactions Social media users reacted to Kapil Sharma's tweet.

“I watched the entire episode, and nowhere were you racist or commented on his skin directly or indirectly. This is your style of asking question to every guest, you’d have asked the similar question to anyone else as well. You moreover sounded impressed with the wittiness and skills of Atlee," wrote one user.

One user wrote that people missed Kapil Sharma's point about Atlee’s age.

Many other social media users, however, were not convinced and believed that Kapil Sharma did refer to Atlee's looks.

“Dear Kapil, if Atlee was good looking, would you have asked the same question to him? That means this question was asked because of his appearance," wrote one user.

“Sir, But it went in that way even if you had not 'that' intention," commented one user while another wrote that even Atlee thought it was about his looks.

"You didn't talk. but you implied directly and laughed when atlee said he's understanding where you were hinting at. Shame on you, Kapil," came from another user.