‘Don’t start a business unless…’: Bengaluru startup founder’s advice impresses social media

Drickle co-founder Vardhman Jain shared how the journey of being an entrepreneur had changed him over the years. Jain launched Bangalore-based coffee brand Drickle, formerly known as BONOMI, in 2020.

Vardhman Jain calls it “the most gruelling thing”, both mentally and financially, he has done.

“You develop a thick skin for bullshit, let go of your ego, learn to accept rejection (and people tearing your product apart), and eventually become emotionally detached, treating it as what it is: a business,” he wrote on Twitter (now X).

“I wouldn’t advise anyone to start a business unless you have strong financial backing, aren’t overly attached to your product, and can let go of your biases,” he added.

“It’s a long, lonely journey; think deeply before you sign up,” Jain concluded.

Drickle currently runs 7 compact outlets across Bengaluru. Each store is around 150–200 square feet and located in busy micromarkets.

Founded by Rahul Nijhawann and Vardhman Jain, the Bengaluru startup earlier raised nearly ₹6 crore in seed funding through equity. The investment came from several angel investors and operators.

In April 2025, the company raised ₹5.3 crore, with an additional ₹50 lakh added later through Ideabaaz. The fresh funds will be used to expand Drickle’s outlets in Bengaluru. It will also be used to improve backend manufacturing, hire leadership and operations teams and invest in marketing and brand building.

The brand follows a coffee-first model, selling flavoured coffees alongside matcha, boba and Thai tea. It also runs its own manufacturing facility to manage supply and control costs.

Social media reaction Jain’s post has garnered positive reactions on social media. Many users appreciated his grit.

“This is honest. Building isn’t just execution — it’s identity work. The product evolves, but the founder gets rebuilt first,” posted one of them.

“Still the grind of business beats the grind of a job, because it confers dignity. Chasing customers beats humiliating job hunting rituals though, isn't it?” commented another user.

Another user wrote, “Five years of beans and tears. Respect, a true coffee business builder. Where are you guys located? would love try the coffee.”

One of them suggested, “Just be attached to cashflow. That is what all businesses are. Rest is good for consultant ppt and philosophical stories in Ashram.”

“Building any business is like that in India .. consumer business is even more challenging.. its a lonely journey indeed,” came from another.

One wished, “Hope you find peace and success in the long run.”

