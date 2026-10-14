'Don't think PM Modi is so weak,' 'likes to be critiqued', says Shekhar Suman as he defends comments made on show

Addressing speculation around his YouTube satire show ‘Shekhar Tonite’, actor and television host Shekhar Suman recently said it is a misconception that the show targets the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre.

'Don't think Modi is so weak': Shekhar Suman Speaking to Lallantop, Suman said the show highlights flaws in the system rather than criticising a particular political party. He added that he did not think Prime Minister Narendra Modi or his government would view it as a threat.

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He said, “I don’t think Modi is so weak that people in his government would call me over such a small show. He’s a very powerful man, and I think he has much bigger things to worry about. There are other sorrows in the world besides Shekhar Tonite.”

Suman also denied receiving any calls from the BJP asking him to tone down his commentary or discontinue the show. Instead, he claimed that several politicians had contacted him to express appreciation.

Recalling viewers’ reactions after the first episode of ‘Shekhar Tonite’ premiered on YouTube, Suman said many had expressed doubts about whether a second episode would air. He questioned why anyone would assume the show would end abruptly, pointing out that the PM has said he welcomes criticism.

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“Why? Who’d stop it? PM Modi? He himself has said it multiple times that he likes to be critiqued. So, we took a cue from there. I’m presuming he has a sense of humour, and he wouldn’t take it so seriously. It’s part of democracy, and part of my profession. What we’re saying is in the framework of entertainment and satire. So, there’s no reason for the government to get worried. My show isn’t that important,” he said.

Shekhar Suman's approach to political satire Elaborating on his approach to political satire, Suman said it has remained consistent over the years, regardless of which party is in power. Comparing the government to a class monitor, he said, “If the class monitor lapses, the students would panic and hold him accountable, right? It doesn’t matter who the monitor is.”

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He further emphasised that his comic style has never been about attacking a particular leader or party, noting that his shows had previously criticised former prime ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh. He also recalled his earlier television show ‘Movers & Shakers’, which aired during both BJP-led and Congress-led governments, illustrating his longstanding approach to satire.

Also Read | Shekhar Suman slams police brutality during CJP protest at Jantar Mantar

Last week, Suman spoke with Mint and described himself as ‘pro-people’, saying, "I am not anti-anyone. I am not anti-Modi or anti-Rahul Gandhi. I am pro-people. I am representing what the masses are facing. If the system is failing, we need to talk about it. We are doing a fine job of it."

Shekhar Tonite: A digital-first talk show Shekhar Tonite is a digital-first talk show that promises candid, unscripted conversations over carefully manufactured celebrity appearances. The show, which first aired on 15 May 2026, seeks to bring candid, spontaneous exchanges to the screen, prioritising honest emotional expression over carefully rehearsed interviews. New episodes are released every Friday on Suman’s official YouTube channel.

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.