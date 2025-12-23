Doodh soda: What is the viral Dhurandhar drink from Pakistan? How to make it? Who should avoid it? Explained

‘Doodh Soda’ has become viral after its prominent appearance in Dhurandhar. The drink features in a key scene set in Karachi’s Lyari area.

In the movie, a Doodh Doda stall is used as a cover for an Indian spy. Gaurav Gera plays the spy, disguised as vendor Mohammad Aalam. In the movie, he delivers the now-viral line, “Darling Darling Dil kyu toda. Peelo peelo Aalam soda.”

Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari, takes shelter in the Doodh Soda stall. As he becomes a helper in the shop, Gera teaches him how to make doodh soda in one of the scenes. It is a part of his high-stakes covert mission. In Pakistan.

Thanks to the viral trend, people are recreating “Dhurandhar-style” Doodh Soda. Some sellers are boosting sales at stalls across India.

In reality, Doodh Soda is a famous Pakistani drink and a daily favourite in cities like Lahore and Karachi. It is sold widely by street vendors, especially during the summer.

The drink is also closely linked to Ramadan, when it becomes a popular iftar choice. Stalls selling the drink often see heavy crowds at that time. It is considered a nostalgic, refreshing classic in Pakistani food culture.

What is doodh soda? While teaching Ranveer how to make Doodh Soda, Gera asks him not to mix it too fast. Otherwise, the milk may go bad.

That’s because Doodh Soda is made by mixing cold milk with a clear lemon lime soft drink, such as Sprite or 7 Up. Most people use equal parts of milk and soda although some prefer a little more milk.

It is widely enjoyed in Punjab across India and Pakistan. Some families in Old Delhi also treat it as a regular summer cooler. In fact, Sprite Pakistan had a commercial specifically on Doodh Soda.

The drink tastes sweet, creamy and lightly fizzy. The bubbles make the milk feel airy and slightly frothy, which many people find refreshing.

The flavour changes with the ratio. Too much soda can make the milk curdle and too little soda keeps it thick.

There are many variations. People add sugar or honey, ice, rose syrup, cardamom or a little citrus. Some people swap the lemon-lime soda for cola or cream soda to get a different taste.

How to make it at home Doodh soda is easy to prepare at home with basic ingredients. The drink requires chilled milk and a clear lemon-lime soda, such as Sprite or 7-Up. Most people use a 1:1 or 1.5:1 milk-to-soda ratio, which keeps the drink creamy and prevents curdling.

Take one cup of boiled and cooled full-fat milk and one cup of chilled soda. Add one or two tablespoons of sugar or honey if you prefer a sweeter taste.

Put ice cubes into a tall glass or jug, pour in the milk and mix until the sugar dissolves. Then slowly add the soda along the side of the glass so the fizz stays strong. Stir lightly and drink it immediately while it is cold.

Chilling both ingredients first is important because it stops the milk from reacting with the soda. You can also add flavours like Rooh Afza, rose syrup, basil seeds or cardamom for variation.

Doodh soda: Who should avoid it? Many people experience bloating or discomfort because the drink can curdle inside the stomach when acids react with the mix. Some may find brief relief from heartburn though the effect rarely lasts.

Even for common people, the mix of milk and soda in Doodh Soda affects the gut in different ways. Milk can soothe mild acidity, yet soda’s carbonation often irritates the stomach.