The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists will unveil the 2025 Doomsday Clock setting on January 28 in Washington, DC. The clock, a globally recognized symbol of humanity's proximity to self-annihilation, has served as a stark reminder of global threats since 1947.

A metaphor for global peril The Doomsday Clock, designed to warn humanity of existential dangers, illustrates how close we are to catastrophic destruction. Initially focused on nuclear threats, the clock now reflects a broader array of global challenges, including climate change, artificial intelligence, bio-threats, and geopolitical conflicts.

“The clock serves as a metaphor, urging humanity to address these perils to ensure our survival,” the Bulletin explains.

2025 Clock setting: Key threats considered This year, the Science and Security Board (SASB) will assess multiple global threats to determine the clock's setting. Key factors include:

Nuclear Risks: Escalating concerns around the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

Global Conflicts: The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Israel-Hamas war, and Israel-Hezbollah conflict.

Disruptive Technologies: The rise of artificial intelligence and its potential misuse.

Climate Crisis: The worsening global environmental conditions.

Bio-Threats: Emerging risks from biological hazards.

The announcement will be live-streamed on January 28 at 10 a.m. EST.

Doomsday Clock: History The Doomsday Clock debuted in 1947 during the early years of the nuclear arms race between the United States and the Soviet Union. Created by artist Martyl Langsdorf, the design symbolised the urgent need for action against atomic weapons.