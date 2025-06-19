‘Doomsday fish’ sightings surge globally: Harbinger of disaster or deep-sea mystery?

A recent viral image showing seven fishermen in Tamil Nadu holding a massive 30-feet oarfish has reignited age-old superstitions and renewed global interest in the elusive deep-sea creature known as the “doomsday fish.” The sighting has become part of an unusual wave of recent global oarfish appearances—often linked in folklore to natural disasters like earthquakes and tsunamis.

A surge in global sightings The Tamil Nadu oarfish is one of at least four major sightings reported worldwide in recent weeks:

June 2, 2025 – A 9-foot oarfish was found washed ashore on an Australian beach.

Early June 2025 – Two oarfish appeared in New Zealand: one near Dunedin and another, headless, near Birdlings Flat close to Christchurch.

These events follow other high-profile appearances over the past year:

August 2024 – A 12-foot oarfish was spotted off San Diego, California, just two days before a 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck Los Angeles.

September 2024 – Another surfaced near the Tiwi Islands in Australia’s Northern Territory.

Superstition and past earthquakes The oarfish has long been steeped in folklore. In Japanese tradition, it is called the "Ryugu no tsukai", or "Messenger from the Sea God's Palace." Many believe its surfacing foretells underwater seismic activity.

Historically, some of these beliefs have coincided with devastating quakes:

2011 – Japan: Several oarfish sightings were reported before the catastrophic 9.1-magnitude Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami, which killed over 18,000 people.

2017 – Philippines: Two oarfish appeared ahead of the 6.7-magnitude Surigao earthquake, which caused multiple deaths and injured hundreds.

July 2023 – Taiwan: Divers encountered an oarfish days before a 7.2-magnitude quake, Taiwan's most powerful in 25 years, which left nine dead and over 900 injured.

These incidents have further entrenched the oarfish’s reputation as a harbinger of disaster.

No scientific proof—But mounting curiosity Despite repeated coincidences, scientists caution against linking oarfish sightings directly to seismic activity. The fish typically live in deep waters—between 600 and 3,000 feet below the surface—and are rarely seen unless sick, dying, or disoriented.

Environmental disruption: A possible factor Marine experts suggest that increasing ocean temperature, pollution, and deep-sea mining may be disturbing oarfish habitats and driving them closer to shore.

Awe, alarm, and ancient beliefs Known for their shimmering, ribbon-like bodies and impressive size—some reaching up to 36 feet long—oarfish sightings remain rare and mysterious. Their sudden appearances often create a mix of wonder, alarm, and superstition, particularly in coastal communities across Asia and the Pacific.