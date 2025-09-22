‘Double net worth, closer to family’: Indian techie lists reason why leaving US is good amid H-1B visa woes

As debates around H-1B visas and immigration policies intensify, a Reddit post by a former US-based professional has gone viral for highlighting why moving back to India worked out better for him, financially and personally.

The Reddit user, who moved to the US in 2008 for a Master’s degree during the recession, recounted how he built a successful career in a Big 4 consulting firm. By 2020, however, he says he was completely burnt out.

“I was managing four projects during COVID while being the sole earner. That’s when I realised I had had enough,” he wrote.

From the US to India In November 2020, he decided to quit, sell his home in the US, and return to India with savings of about $650,000–$700,000. After a few months of taking a break, he reconnected with an old contact, which eventually led him to start consulting projects that grew into a thriving business.

Four years later, the Redditor says his net worth has doubled to $1.4 million, he runs a consulting firm employing 10 people, and also manages a few passive businesses, including a salon and a massage equipment venture.

A happier life closer to family Now settled in a tier-2 city in India, he says his quality of life has improved significantly.

“Life is good, and I’m much happier. I get to live near my parents, run my own ventures, and spend time on things that matter,” he added.

His advice to others Encouraging others to consider the move, he wrote: “India is growing fast — if you have some savings, don’t be afraid. There will be adjustments, but they fade.”

His story has struck a chord with many Indians online, especially at a time when stricter visa rules and rising costs in the US are forcing professionals to rethink their long-term plans abroad.

Commenting on the post, a user wrote, “You had a savings only 1% could even possible, may be that's why people are enticed about US life it gives them the chance to be that 1% with no generational wealth.”

Another user asked for advice, “Can you give us some tips on running passive businesses? I have also returned and don’t really wish to get back into IT.”

“Too much gyaan, and your statistics are not based on any evidence. I wouldn't return to india as well. My reason is simple - I get a safe environment, good quality of life etc etc and the only reason I would return to india is if I lose my job and don't find a new one. But I have people in my friends' circle who returned to India because they like the social aspect in India, which is still unbeatable in any developed country. FYI, they are very happy with their decision because they have a big social circle and are also managing side businesses in addition to their jobs. I don't have those, hence I don't wish to return. Please don't put any random statistics without proof,” the third user wrote.

