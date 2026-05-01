‘Double whammy of new salary structure, TDS cuts hit all’: Employee voices frustration over April payslip

A growing sense of frustration has emerged among salaried professionals after they received their April pay slips, with many reporting unexpectedly high tax deductions. Several employees said the steep cuts in their take-home pay left them shocked and demoralised.

The issue gained widespread attention after an anonymous post on Grapevine, a workplace discussion platform popular in India, struck a nerve with professionals across industries. The post reflected the concerns of many who feel burdened by heavy taxation without visible returns.

An employee, writing anonymously, summed up the sentiment in a strongly worded post:

“April's payslip just ruined my mood. Just checked my April payslip and my head is literally spinning. The TDS cut alone is more than my dad's last drawn salary before he retired. I kept staring at the number, and idk man, it just made me feel sick. What exactly are we even getting for being in the highest tax bracket? We give away 30 per cent plus surcharge, and in return, we get broken roads that flood with 10 minutes of rain, toxic air, and absolute zero social security. I'm paying crazy premiums for health insurance anyway because government hospitals are a joke. You grind your whole life to clear exams and interviews to finally get a good package, and then a massive chunk just vanishes into the void. It honestly feels like we are just being punished for earning well. I don't mind paying taxes if I can see where the money is going, but this is just daylight robbery at this point. How do you guys even make peace with this every month?”

Employees cite salary changes and TDS impact Many users echoed similar concerns, attributing the reduced take-home pay to revised salary structures and higher TDS deductions at the start of the financial year.

Social media reactions pour in An X user, Vedvrat, shared his experience, saying: “Got my salary for April, and I was just blank for a few seconds. I thought it was just me, but it seems the double whammy of the new salary structure and TDS cuts is hitting everyone. I was actually looking at my salary slip and thinking if something is wrong, and then the realisation hit me, it is just the choice we salaried employees have made.”

Another user reacted with humour while highlighting the financial strain: "Haha, happening across it seems.

Got our hike letters yesterday, and our combined household monthly taxes are enough to cover the living expenses for another family of 4 in Hyderabad or close out our home loan 10 years early.

We no longer go to comedy shows as our paychecks have become the biggest monthly comedy sessions for us."

Another comment read: “I pay a minimum of around 50 lacs tax every year if not more”

While many expressed concern, others used humour to cope with the situation. Abhishek Singh wrote:

“Haha, happening across it seems. Got our hike letters yesterday, and our combined household monthly taxes are enough to cover the living expenses for another family of 4 in Hyderabad or close out our home loan 10 years early. We no longer go to comedy shows as our paychecks have become the biggest monthly comedy sessions for us!”

Another user pointed to the broader burden of taxation, stating:

“Direct and indirect taxes, GST, bribes, inflated real estate, high medical bills from polluted air, water and food, traffic jams… we’re effectively paying around 70% in taxes. Salaried people pay more and get almost nothing in return except for more bills to pay.”