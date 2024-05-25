Netizens claimed that Drake has a betting curse, and now KKR would lose the IPL 2024 finals.

Rapper-singer Drake shared on Instagram that he is betting on Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders for the IPL 2024 final on Sunday. With "korbo lorbo jitbo" posted in his story, the singer shared his reasons for supporting KKR.

In the IPL 2024 final, Kolkata Knight Riders will play Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Drake has put $250,000 for KKR at stake in his "first-ever cricket bet".

Drake's Instagram story

Why is Drake supporting KKR in IPL 2024? According to Drake's Instagram story, he is supporting the KKR because the team Sureshkumar Subramaniam supported is now out of the IPL 2024 final.

Sureshkumar Subramaniam has referred to Drake as his boss in a few of his pictures with the singer on Instagram. Although his identity hasn't been ascertained, a few media reports suggest that he is the manager of Drake.

Netizens believe Sureshkumar, and therefore Drake, supported Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2024 before.

"Since @ovorajuju (Sureshkumar Subramaniam) team is out I am going with KKR for my first ever cricket bet (laughing with tears emoji) korbo lorbo jitbo," read the text on Drake's story with a screenshot of his bet on 'Stake'.

How did the internet react to Drake's bet? Netizens were not very happy about Drake supporting KKR for the IPL 2024 finals. One user even claimed that Drake has a betting curse, and now the team would lose the finals.

"KKR is doomed!! Drake betting curse is real," the user commented.

“Whyyyyyy??!!! He had Rajasthan!! RAJAS-FREAKING-THAN!!!!! A very much Certified Pdfile," another added.

“I really don’t want his curse affecting us. If we lose, ima give Kendrick competition for being the biggest Drake hater," one user commented.

A few users wished Drake changes his bet and commented, "Tell him there are no minors here in KKR; maybe he'll change his mind."

“KKR crew needs to hide their kids ASAP," another added.

Drake and betting This isn't Drake's first rodeo; he has amassed billions of dollars by playing roulette on Stake, a popular crypto casino with whom he has a partnership.

Drake frequently places large bets, often reaching six or seven figures, on high-profile sporting events. However, many of his substantial wagers have not been successful.

