Dramatic videos from Nepal show severe flooding sweeping through towns, collapsing bridges | Watch

Dramatic videos from Nepal show severe flooding in Syabrubesi and Timure, Rasuwa. Muddy water swept through towns, damaged bridges and filled the valley with dust.

Also Read | Massive flash flood in Nepal kills 8 while 400 tourists unreachable

“These visuals from the floods in Rasuwa, Nepal, are absolutely horrific. The scale of the destruction looks unreal, almost like a scene from a disaster movie.The entire Himalayan belt needs to seriously work on better early warning systems for such flash floods. Prayers for everyone affected,” wrote one user while sharing some of the videos.

The flood reportedly entered Nepal from Tibet around 9 AM. It is assumed that a glacial lake outburst may have caused it, rather than local rainfall. It has destroyed homes, roads, bridges and damaged several hydropower plants. Power supplies have been disrupted, and downstream districts received warnings.

Social media reactions Social media users reacted to the videos. Many are awestruck by the dramatic nature of the videos.

“China has released water from its dam..!! Dragon has intentionally made hundreds of dams near the Indo-Nepal border,” wrote one of them.

“O my goshhhhh..this is insane! God help them,” wrote another user.

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One user commented, “Never before seen such power of massive water. Global warming is also the answer to mitigating man-made problems.”

“Nature’s fury at this scale is terrifying. The devastation in Rasuwa is a stark reminder that flash floods in the Himalayan region can turn catastrophic within minutes. Early-warning systems, disaster preparedness and rapid evacuation measures can no longer be treated as optional—they are a necessity,” came from another.

Nepal flood A massive flash flood struck villages near Nepal’s Tibetan border on Wednesday, 26 August. Eight people died while around 400 tourists are reportedly unreachable.

Authorities have deployed helicopters for rescue operations. Roads, bridges, power projects and infrastructure suffered extensive damage. Tibet also reported major casualties following a mudslide.

Nepal’s Tourism Board has confirmed that nearly 400 tourists remain unreachable. They include 291 foreigners and 93 Nepalis, figures verified through multiple agencies.

Also Read | IMD warns of flash flood risk in northeast as monsoon intensifies across India

Rising waters prevented helicopters from landing in Rasuwa, raising fears of further losses. Bhote Koshi residents were urged to move immediately toward higher ground.

Witnesses heard a thunderous sound before people screamed and fled.

"It all came suddenly. We heard a loud sound, like a volcano erupting. People started to scream and ran away," the Onlinekhabar quoted the witness as saying.