Dramatic videos from Nepal show severe flooding sweeping through towns, collapsing bridges | Watch

Dramatic videos from Nepal show severe flooding in Syabrubesi and Timure, Rasuwa. Muddy water swept through towns, damaged bridges and filled the valley with dust.

Also Read | Massive flash flood in Nepal kills 8 while 400 tourists unreachable

“These visuals from the floods in Rasuwa, Nepal, are absolutely horrific. The scale of the destruction looks unreal, almost like a scene from a disaster movie.The entire Himalayan belt needs to seriously work on better early warning systems for such flash floods. Prayers for everyone affected,” wrote one user while sharing some of the videos.

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The flood reportedly entered Nepal from Tibet around 9 AM. It is assumed that a glacial lake outburst may have caused it, rather than local rainfall. It has destroyed homes, roads, bridges and damaged several hydropower plants. Power supplies have been disrupted, and downstream districts received warnings.

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Social media reactions Social media users reacted to the videos. Many are awestruck by the dramatic nature of the videos.

“China has released water from its dam..!! Dragon has intentionally made hundreds of dams near the Indo-Nepal border,” wrote one of them.

“O my goshhhhh..this is insane! God help them,” wrote another user.

Also Read | Flood survivor elephant ‘Joymoti’ airlifted from Northeast to Vantara

One user commented, “Never before seen such power of massive water. Global warming is also the answer to mitigating man-made problems.”

“Nature’s fury at this scale is terrifying. The devastation in Rasuwa is a stark reminder that flash floods in the Himalayan region can turn catastrophic within minutes. Early-warning systems, disaster preparedness and rapid evacuation measures can no longer be treated as optional—they are a necessity,” came from another.

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Nepal flood A massive flash flood struck villages near Nepal’s Tibetan border on Wednesday, 26 August. Eight people died while around 400 tourists are reportedly unreachable.

Authorities have deployed helicopters for rescue operations. Roads, bridges, power projects and infrastructure suffered extensive damage. Tibet also reported major casualties following a mudslide.

Nepal’s Tourism Board has confirmed that nearly 400 tourists remain unreachable. They include 291 foreigners and 93 Nepalis, figures verified through multiple agencies.

Also Read | IMD warns of flash flood risk in northeast as monsoon intensifies across India

Rising waters prevented helicopters from landing in Rasuwa, raising fears of further losses. Bhote Koshi residents were urged to move immediately toward higher ground.

Witnesses heard a thunderous sound before people screamed and fled.

"It all came suddenly. We heard a loud sound, like a volcano erupting. People started to scream and ran away," the Onlinekhabar quoted the witness as saying.

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Officials said aircraft would remain grounded until floodwaters receded. The flood’s exact cause remains unknown. Nepal Oil Corporation sent a 16,000-litre fuel tanker to Nuwakot for helicopters.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.