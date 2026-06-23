Dream Europe trip for ₹1.5 lakh? Mumbai man shares expenses, money-saving tips

Dreaming of a vacation in Europe but worried about the budget? From flights and accommodation to food, sightseeing, and hidden expenses, planning a trip to Europe can feel overwhelming. Pashupatinath Tewari, who spent 15 days in what he called his "dream destination", said he completed the trip for approximately ₹1.5 lakh.
Tewari, who travelled to Europe from October 5 to 19, 2025, spent his 15-day vacation visiting Turkey (Istanbul, during a layover), Hungary (Budapest), Austria (Vienna and Salzburg), Germany (Munich, Frankfurt, Cologne, Düsseldorf and Aachen), the Netherlands (Amsterdam and Rotterdam), Belgium (Antwerp and Brussels), and Italy (Venice and Milan).
Tewari, General Manager – Infrastructure Business at Time Technoplast Ltd, Mumbai, provided a detailed expense breakdown.
"Staying in a hostel is not only affordable but also provides an opportunity to socialise with fellow travellers and locals," Tewari said.
Tewari, who describes himself as a travel enthusiast and has travelled extensively across Southeast Asia and the Middle East, also shared several money-saving tips for exploring Europe on a budget.
He advised planning the trip around three months in advance to make the journey more affordable and stress-free.
For travel between cities, Tewari relied mainly on trains and FlixBus services. This helped him save money while travelling efficiently across different countries.
He also highlighted a few destinations that exceeded his expectations. The German city of Aachen stood out for its rich history and cultural significance, while Rotterdam in the Netherlands impressed him with its modern architecture, innovative urban design and unique cityscape.
Another key tip was to plan a clear route when visiting multiple countries. Proper planning can reduce unnecessary travel and avoid costly backtracking.
"Use hostel breakfast buffets strategically to reduce daily food expenses.
Tewari also highlighted several mistakes travellers should avoid. He said many people underestimate small but recurring expenses, such as charges for public amenities, which can gradually increase the overall trip cost. He also advised travellers to strike a balance between saving money and saving time when planning a multi-country itinerary. Another common mistake, according to Tewari, is waiting too long to book flights, trains and accommodation, especially during peak travel seasons when prices tend to rise sharply.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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