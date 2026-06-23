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Dream Europe trip for ₹1.5 lakh? Mumbai man shares expenses, money-saving tips

For travel between cities, Tewari relied mainly on trains and FlixBus services. This helped him save money while travelling efficiently across different countries.

Kanishka Singharia
Updated23 Jun 2026, 10:57 PM IST
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Mumbai engineer reveals how he travelled across Europe for 15 days on a budget of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.5 lakh. (Representative image)
Mumbai engineer reveals how he travelled across Europe for 15 days on a budget of ₹1.5 lakh. (Representative image)
AI Quick Read

Dreaming of a vacation in Europe but worried about the budget? From flights and accommodation to food, sightseeing, and hidden expenses, planning a trip to Europe can feel overwhelming. Pashupatinath Tewari, who spent 15 days in what he called his "dream destination", said he completed the trip for approximately 1.5 lakh.

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Tewari, who travelled to Europe from October 5 to 19, 2025, spent his 15-day vacation visiting Turkey (Istanbul, during a layover), Hungary (Budapest), Austria (Vienna and Salzburg), Germany (Munich, Frankfurt, Cologne, Düsseldorf and Aachen), the Netherlands (Amsterdam and Rotterdam), Belgium (Antwerp and Brussels), and Italy (Venice and Milan).

Tewari, General Manager – Infrastructure Business at Time Technoplast Ltd, Mumbai, provided a detailed expense breakdown.

Hostel quote

"Staying in a hostel is not only affordable but also provides an opportunity to socialise with fellow travellers and locals," Tewari said.

Tewari, who describes himself as a travel enthusiast and has travelled extensively across Southeast Asia and the Middle East, also shared several money-saving tips for exploring Europe on a budget.

He advised planning the trip around three months in advance to make the journey more affordable and stress-free.

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Also Read | Indian couple reveals ₹6.85 lakh cost of 15-day Europe trip

Transport section

For travel between cities, Tewari relied mainly on trains and FlixBus services. This helped him save money while travelling efficiently across different countries.

He also highlighted a few destinations that exceeded his expectations. The German city of Aachen stood out for its rich history and cultural significance, while Rotterdam in the Netherlands impressed him with its modern architecture, innovative urban design and unique cityscape.

Also Read | Man shares ₹1.3 lakh Europe itinerary covering Spain and Portugal in 13 days

Tips section

Another key tip was to plan a clear route when visiting multiple countries. Proper planning can reduce unnecessary travel and avoid costly backtracking.

"Use hostel breakfast buffets strategically to reduce daily food expenses.

  • Choose FlixBus where practical for budget intercity travel.
  • Book trains, flights and hostels in advance to secure better rates.
  • Carry snacks from home to reduce incidental food costs.
  • Use local transit passes immediately upon arrival in cities where you plan to stay only briefly.
  • Use a Scapia zero-forex credit card to avoid foreign exchange charges.
  • Travel cashlessly wherever possible.
  • Use AI-powered apps for local travel guidance, route planning and navigation support.
  • "These strategies helped me keep costs under control while making the most of the trip," Tewari added.

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Also Read | ₹50,000 is enough for Europe! 5 beautiful destinations you can actually afford

Mistakes to avoid

Tewari also highlighted several mistakes travellers should avoid. He said many people underestimate small but recurring expenses, such as charges for public amenities, which can gradually increase the overall trip cost. He also advised travellers to strike a balance between saving money and saving time when planning a multi-country itinerary. Another common mistake, according to Tewari, is waiting too long to book flights, trains and accommodation, especially during peak travel seasons when prices tend to rise sharply.

About the Author

Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More

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