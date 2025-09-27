Drinking alcohol in moderation boosts brain health? Here's what you need to know this festive season

The festive season is here, which means plenty of outings, parties, and plans with friends and family. And what’s a festival without good food? But does your Navratri or Durga Puja celebration also include drinking alcohol? You might not be a heavy drinker or anywhere near dependency, but this beverage still carries a health warning.

Drinking alcohol in moderation boosts brain health? Some believe that when alcohol is sipped casually at parties or over dinner—without going overboard, it may not be as harmful as it’s often thought to be. Sure, having alcohol with a festive spread sounds like a plan, better than those who opt for drinking on an empty stomach.

Even previous research hinted that such light drinking might have certain brain health benefits.

However, a new study published in BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine on September 23, 2025, says otherwise. Instead of offering any health benefits, the research reveals that even light drinking of alcohol could raise the risk of neurodegenerative conditions, including dementia.

What is ‘safe limit’ for alcohol consumption? One may argue that when something is taken in moderation, the effects are unlikely to be disastrous, as long as one stays within the ‘safe limits’. The same assumption has long been made about alcohol.

Earlier studies suggested a protective effect from light drinking. But those claims have now been challenged, as researchers found that many individuals who later developed dementia had already reduced their drinking in the years before diagnosis. This shift overturns the idea that alcohol in small amounts could offer any real benefit.

Alcohol causing dementia According to a report of Hindustan Times, researchers investigated the effects of alcohol consumption, analysing health data from more than half a million people and genetic information from an additional 2 million.

The results reportedly showed that even minimal alcohol intake can raise the risk of dementia. Moreover, individuals with a genetic predisposition to alcohol use disorder were found to have a 15–16 per cent higher likelihood of developing dementia. In these cases, genetic predisposition refers to an inherited vulnerability that makes a person more susceptible to alcohol dependence and consequently causes damage to the brain.

In simple words, even drinking small amounts of alcohol can cause long-term damage in your body, especially to your brain, potentially paving the way towards dementia.

Reportedly, middle-aged adults who have a high risk of cognitive decline; cutting down on alcohol may help reduce the risks of dementia later in life.

On July 8, 2025, the World Dementia Council (WDC), as reported by Alzheimer's Association, claimed that cases of dementia in India have increased, with rural regions, home to nearly one-fifth of the global population, accounting for about 6 million people living with the condition.

Expert reacts to claims of ‘light alcohol drinking’ during festivities Dr Deepak Padmanabhan, Senior Consultant, Strategic Lead - Cardiac EP Collegium at Narayana Health, Bengaluru, told Live Mint, “For brain health, there’s no proven 'safe' level of alcohol.”

“Risk starts at low doses and rises with more drinking. Alcohol Shrinks grey matter & disrupts wiring: Even light–moderate intake is linked with smaller grey-matter volume and white-matter changes on MRI. Speeds cognitive decline/dementia risk.”

“Large contemporary analyses find no cognitive protection from moderate drinking; risk of dementia rises with intake that starves the brain of thiamine: Heavy use can cause Wernicke–Korsakoff syndrome (confusion, eye movement issues, memory loss) due to vitamin B1 deficiency. It’s preventable/treatable if caught early. The safest amount for brain health is as little as possible. Guidelines vary for liver/heart risk, but the WHO’s view for cancer/brain risk is clear: no risk-free level.”

Dr Deepak added that alcohol impacts the brain differently across life stages.

In adolescents and young adults, it can cause lasting harm since the brain is still developing.

During pregnancy, zero alcohol is safest to protect the fetal brain.

After a brain injury or stroke, alcohol hinders recovery and raises risks of falls or another stroke.

The doctor also noted that binge or regular drinking can trigger atrial fibrillation (“holiday heart”), which increases stroke risk, but reducing or quitting alcohol lowers episodes.