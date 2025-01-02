A 21-year-old social media influencer, Thanakarn Kanthee, known as Bank Leicester, died after drinking two bottles of whisky as part of a drinking bet in Thailand

A social media influencer died after he drinking two bottles of whisky as a part of a drinking bet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thailand resident Thanakarn Kanthee, 21, better known as "Bank Leicester" on socail media, was offered 30,000 Thai baht ( ₹75,228) to chug down the liquor bottles. Responding to the bet, Kanthee, who was already drunk, finished the two bottles in just 20 minutes. He immediately fell unconcious and was rushed to the hopital. Kanthee was declared dead after alcohol poisoning.

Apprently, drinking large amount of alcohol in short time can lead to alcohol poisoning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thai police have arrested a man who had hired Kanthee for the challenge. Authorities seized a pistol, bank passbooks, mobile phones, and SIM cards from his residence. During questioning, he admitted to the crime and was found guilty of reckless behavior leading to death. He now faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of 20,000 baht ( ₹50,152).

Kanthee ealier bets: Wasabo challenge and more This was not the first time Kanthee was participating in a drinking bet. Recently, during a birthday party, he was challenged to drink a 350ml bottle of Regency whiskey in exchange for 10,000 baht per bottle, Bangkok Post report said.

In the past he had taken on challenges like drinking hand sanitiser and wasabi for money. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, after the tragedy, a social media post by Kanthee has gone viral, where he revealed that he undertook such extreme challenges to provide for his family."I am willing to be bullied and insulted to just get scraps of money from the rich people in order to provide for my family," read the post.

The incident shocked social media users, with many condemning the partygoers for allowing the challenge to continue. What's your thought on such drinking bets?