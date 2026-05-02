Drums, music and garland of slippers: How Goa man returned his ‘faulty’ scooter to company’s showroom

A Bajaj customer staged a unique protest over his Chetak scooter outside the company’s showroom in Mapusa, Goa, to highlight his frustration with the allegedly ‘faulty’ service provided by the automobile company. To express his discontent, he placed the scooter on a pickup truck and hung a garland of slippers on the vehicle, while two people played music and beat drums.

The unconventional demonstration attracted scores of onlookers, who stopped to watch the spectacle, amused by the customer’s creative expression of frustration. The video has spread rapidly online since it was shared on 29 April, drawing a wave of reactions.

“A scooter owner allegedly returned his Bajaj Chetak to the showroom in Mapusa, claiming that the vehicle was faulty and that he did not receive satisfactory service from the company. The owner arrived at the showroom accompanied by live music, drawing significant attention from onlookers and passers-by. The incident created a public spectacle, with many gathering to witness the scene,” the caption of the video reads.

How social media users reacted: The video of the protest has gone viral, sparking a wider conversation about the need for improved customer service. Some viewers were also amused and praised the customer for his creativity and sense of humour.

One user wrote: “Itna toh showroom opening mein bhi nahi hua tha celebration.”

Another said: “Today I went to a showroom in Mapusa to buy a Chetak scooter for my girlfriend. I carried the full amount in cash and handed it over to the manager. As I was about to sign the purchase form, he stopped me and said he would first count the cash. It took nearly an hour, but everything was confirmed.

Just as I was about to complete the process, I noticed a damaged Chetak scooter outside. I asked the staff about it, and their response made me reconsider my decision. I immediately requested a refund and decided not to proceed with the purchase.

Honestly, it felt like the right call at the right time. Sometimes stepping back saves you from a bigger mistake. I am now planning to go for a petrol bike instead.”

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A third user said: “Moral of the story: Don’t buy a Chetak.”

In a similar incident reported in November 2024, a customer who owned an Ola electric scooter went viral on social media after he was seen hammering his scooter in the middle of the road. It was learned that the customer had purchased the scooter a month earlier and had started experiencing problems soon after. In the video, the company was accused of issuing a repair bill of ₹90,000.