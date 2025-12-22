‘Drunk’ Indian men vomit in Singapore taxi, call driver ‘beggar’ when he sought cleanup charges

The driver, Loo Sam, said the two Indian men booked his taxi that night and appeared to be drunk. 

A taxi driver in Singapore has alleged that two Indian passengers vomited inside his cab and then refused to properly compensate him, forcing him to clean up the mess himself. The driver shared details of the incident along with photos on Facebook on December 21.

The driver, Loo Sam, said the two Indian men booked his taxi that night and appeared to be intoxicated. Describing the incident, he wrote, “These 2 Indian passengers were intoxicated and vomited in the rear seat of the taxi,” and posted images of both the mess and the passengers.

According to Sam, the situation worsened when the passengers declined to pay the cleaning charges. He claimed they offered only S$10 as compensation and verbally abused him. “They refused to compensate for the cleaning of the vomited mess in the rear of the car and only willingly to pay $10.00 and verbally abused me as a beggar,” he stated.

In another part of the post, Sam explained why he rejected the amount offered. “I swallowed my pride and did not accept the $10 compensation especially being called a beggar,” he wrote, adding that the remarks deeply hurt his dignity.

Sam criticised the passengers for their behaviour and said their actions left him to deal with an “enormously awful” situation. He said he had to stop work for the night to clean the cab, which directly affected his earnings. “It was a shame of their actions bullying a taxi driver, referring to myself working through the night making meagre money for the children studies expenses and food for the family,” he wrote. “Their inconsiderate actions has resulted my loss of income for the family which I can’t continued in fetching the next customers.”

Speaking to news outlet Mothership, Sam’s daughter said her father drives a taxi to fund his children’s education and support the family.

Sam also said the incident left his vehicle reeking of “undigested curry and alcohol”, making it impossible for him to take on more passengers until he thoroughly cleaned the car, further adding to his financial loss.

