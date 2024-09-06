Caught on camera: Drunk teacher chops off student’s hair as punishment on Teachers’ Day

  • The drunk teacher – identified as Veer Singh Medha – also argued with the villager when they intervened to chop off the girl's hair.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated6 Sep 2024, 02:51 PM IST
Drunk MP Teacher cutting student's hair on teachers' day (Screenshot)
Drunk MP Teacher cutting student’s hair on teachers’ day (Screenshot)(X/@vikramsinghjat7)

After parents, teachers are the only people whom children can trust to show them the right path to success in life. A special teachers' day is celebrated on 5 September each year to honour teachers.

However, this was not the case in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district with a government primary school teacher from Semalkhedi, who on Thursday chose to punish a student by cutting her hair.

According to a report by ABP News reporter, who shared the video, the teacher was in an inebriated state when he picked up a pair of scissors to cut a girl’s braided hair.

Not only this, the drunk teacher – identified as Veer Singh Medha – also argued with the villager when they intervened to chop off the girl's hair.

Hindustan Times quoted Ratlam District Collector Rajesh Batham as saying that a criminal case is being registered against the teacher for the misconduct following the incident.

Later, after the video went viral, Medha was suspended for his misconduct by the Tribal Department's Assistant Commissioner Ranjana Singh.

About the incident:

On Thursday, Teachers' Day, Medha chopped a girl’s braided hair at the government primary school in Ratlam's Semalkhedi village. He cited that he was punishing the girl because she was not studying.

Listening to her cry, a villager intervened and realised the teacher was drunk. When the villager tried to stop the teacher, he went on cutting the girl’s hair.

When the villager warned him that he would record the video, the teacher allegedly refused to listen and told him, “You can shoot the video but nobody will be able to do anything to me.”

Soon after the video was uploaded, it captured, it garnered people’s attention, including that of the collector who ordered a probe into the incident.

Later, the collector issued the teacher’s suspension order. After the girl’s statement during the preliminary investigations, the collector was relieved of duty. He added that a case would be registered against Medha.

With agency inputs.

First Published:6 Sep 2024, 02:51 PM IST
Caught on camera: Drunk teacher chops off student's hair as punishment on Teachers' Day

